What is the World's Press Reporting about Bulgaria After the Drone Attack on Ships in the Black Sea?

Bulgaria was among the major European topics in the international news on October 7, 2026. One day after the attack by air and sea drones on two merchant ships in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone, the search for the crew of the sunken ship “Alfa Watan” was called off.

The news was reported by Reuters, The Guardian, Fox News, Euronews, Business News Enderly, and a number of Balkan media outlets.

In the US and Western European press, the focus is on the widening risk to civilian shipping.

Balkan media place the events in a more direct context – regional security and the war moving closer to the territory of NATO member states.

Reuters: Bulgaria enters the war’s new geography

Reuters reported today that Bulgaria has called off the search for the crew of the vessel that sank after a drone strike about 70 nautical miles off the Bulgarian coast.

Vice Admiral Rumen Nikolov is quoted as saying:

“There are no traces of the sailors from the first vessel and there will not be.”

Reuters notes that a boat, three liferafts and parts of the vessel’s equipment were found.

The agency carefully distinguishes established facts from political claims. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of carrying out the attack, while Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev has said that the origin of the drones has not yet been established.

This caution is a consistent feature of international coverage.

US media: Attack on shipping in a NATO zone

In the US media, the Bulgarian incident is presented primarily in terms of its geographical and strategic significance. Fox News describes the attack as a coordinated operation from the air and sea and portrays Russia’s actions as “another escalation”.

For the American audience, the key fact is that the attack took place in the exclusive economic zone of a NATO member state, far from the immediate frontline in Ukraine.

Bulgaria therefore emerges not simply as a Black Sea country, but as part of the new risk zone surrounding the war.

“The Guardian”: The Bulgarian Case in European Security

The Guardian includes the termination of the search in its daily coverage of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The Bulgarian incident is presented alongside Russian strikes on Ukraine, attacks on shipping and NATO reactions. This is characteristic of the Western European press – the incident off Bulgaria is presented not as an isolated Bulgarian episode, but as part of the broader and expanding security picture in the Black Sea.

“Euronews”: Commercial vessels become targets

On 7 October, Euronews included the attacks on vessels off Bulgaria and Romania among its leading European stories. The outlet quoted the Bulgarian prime minister as describing the attack as “absolutely unacceptable”.

In the same European context, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said:

“Commercial vessels – and innocent crews – are being targeted, with lives already lost at sea.”

The Bulgarian incident has therefore become part of the European debate on protecting civilian shipping.

The Balkan perspective: The war is moving closer

Regional media place the attack off Bulgaria alongside the incident involving a commercial vessel off Romania.

Greek Euronews included the two incidents in its morning roundup, while other Greek media focused on the unsuccessful search for the crew of the sunken vessel.

Rumen Nikolov is quoted as saying:

“There are no traces of the sailors.”