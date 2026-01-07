Why Avalanche Danger Is Still Measured Only in 'Pirin' Mountains?

Bulgaria currently has only one avalanche monitoring station, located in the Pirin Mountains at an altitude of 2,300 metres, beneath Todorka Peak. Other major mountain ranges – Rila, the Rhodopes, Vitosha, and the Balkan Mountains – still lack such facilities.

The absence of concrete avalanche data complicates the work of mountain rescuers and increases risks for tourists. Accurate information helps rescuers identify the most dangerous areas and can save lives.

Andrey Balevski, from the Bulgarian Avalanche Association, explained:

“Data are collected daily throughout the winter season, with 110 to 140 measurements taken, monitoring around ten parameters — snowpack thickness, changes over 24 hours, and storm cycles, such as the four consecutive days we are currently experiencing.”

Currently, the only station is in Pirin. Balevski noted that financial constraints and lack of additional funding are major obstacles. The measurements are carried out by a dedicated group of volunteers at no cost.

The avalanche information in Pirin is crucial for both tourists and mountain rescuers. Alexander Veskov, head of the Mountain Rescue Service at the Bulgarian Red Cross, said:

“The avalanche bulletin provides precise data on snow type and the amount of fresh snow, which is very important when we carry out rescue operations.”

Pixabay

Many tourists in Bulgaria are foreign, and they pay close attention to the avalanche bulletins, as such information is common practice in other countries. Following these updates helps them stay safe.

Looking ahead, new avalanche monitoring stations are planned for the Rila and Vitosha mountains, expected to be operational by the end of this winter season.