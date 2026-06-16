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Woman, 26, Seriously Injured After Being Hit by Electric Scooter in Burgas (updated)

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Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
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A 26-year-old woman is in a critical condition after being hit by an electric scooter in Burgas. The incident occurred yesterday shortly after 09:00 on Chataldzha Street, police said.

According to initial information, the woman was walking near a bus stop when she suddenly entered the cycle lane. She was then hit by an electric scooter being ridden by a 45-year-old man.

As a result of the collision, the pedestrian suffered a severe head injury. She has been admitted to a hospital in Burgas for treatment and remains in a life-threatening condition.

Police have stepped up enforcement measures targeting electric scooter and bicycle riders since the start of the summer season. In less than a week, officers have identified more than 100 violations – a record number for the region.

Chief Inspector Ivaylo Indzhov, Head of Public Order Police at the First District Police Department in Burgas: “The rider was tested for both alcohol and drugs, and the results were negative. For approximately 30 days, teams from the Public Order Police Directorate in Burgas have been carrying out daily checks on riders of electric vehicles and bicycles. The violations involve dangerous riding practices, excessive speed, and the failure to use protective equipment, particularly helmets in the case of riders.”


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