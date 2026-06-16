Woman, 26, Seriously Injured After Being Hit by Electric Scooter in Burgas (updated)

A 26-year-old woman is in a critical condition after being hit by an electric scooter in Burgas. The incident occurred yesterday shortly after 09:00 on Chataldzha Street, police said.

According to initial information, the woman was walking near a bus stop when she suddenly entered the cycle lane. She was then hit by an electric scooter being ridden by a 45-year-old man.

As a result of the collision, the pedestrian suffered a severe head injury. She has been admitted to a hospital in Burgas for treatment and remains in a life-threatening condition.

Police have stepped up enforcement measures targeting electric scooter and bicycle riders since the start of the summer season. In less than a week, officers have identified more than 100 violations – a record number for the region.