Worker Died in a Workplace Accident at Processing Plant of Bobov Dol Mines

A 57-year-old female worker died in a workplace accident yesterday at the processing plant of the Bobov Dol Mines, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Kyustendil reported.

The accident occurred while the woman was working on a rubber conveyor belt. She struck her head against a concrete railing and died at the scene, police told the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA).

A police team from the Bobov Dol District Police Department inspected the scene.

Pre-trial proceedings have been launched, and the duty prosecutor at the Kyustendil District Prosecutor’s Office has been notified.