Young Child In Critical Condition After Falling Off an Electric Scooter in Asenovgrad

A young child is in critical condition after falling from an electric scooter that he was riding in Asenovgrad, according to the Plovdiv Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior.

Police in Asenovgrad received a report of the accident at 10:40 p.m. on Friday. Preliminary information indicates that the accident occurred due to excessive speed and a loss of control while passing over an uneven section of the road surface.

The child was admitted to hospital with serious injuries. The investigation under the pre-trial proceedings remains ongoing.

According to figures published by the Ministry of Interior, 26 road traffic accidents were recorded across the country during the past 24 hours. Four people lost their lives and 29 others were injured.



