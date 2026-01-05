БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Young Man Died, Four Injured in Serious Crash Near Veliko Tarnovo

According to unofficial information, the collision occurred during an organised drift in the area

A young man died and four others injured in a serious road accident near the central Bulgarian city of Veliko Tarnovo on January 5.

The crash occurred shortly after midnight at the exit of the city in the direction of the Republic Pass.

Three cars were involved in the collision. According to unofficial information, the crash may have occurred during an organised drifting event in the area.

The four injured individuals have been admitted to Veliko Tarnovo Hospital. Two are being treated in the orthopaedics ward with various fractures, while the other two have sustained chest injuries and are receiving care in the surgical department.

The causes of the accident are still under investigation. Pre-trial proceedings have been launched under the supervision of the Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

Traffic in the area was restored after a three-hour on-site investigation.

