'Bulgargaz' Proposes Natural Gas Price Reduction of Nearly 1% for December

Bulgaria's public supplier 'Bulgargaz' has proposed a natural gas price for December of BGN 65.24 (EUR 33.36) per megawatt hour (MWh), excluding access, transmission, excise duty and VAT. The proposal was submitted to the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC), which must approve the price, and was published on the regulator’s official website.

The EWRC approved a price of BGN 65.82/MWh (EUR 33.65) for November, also excluding additional charges. This means the company is proposing a 0.88% decrease in the gas price for December.

According to Bulgargaz, clients have significantly increased their initial December orders by approximately 266,000 MWh, with the main share coming from regulated market customers requesting higher volumes. As a result, the influence of the Azerbaijani gas component on the final price has diminished, due to its reduced share in the overall pricing mix, the company said.

Source: BTA

