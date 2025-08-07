БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Съдът пусна на свобода срещу 10 000 лв. насилника на Дебора
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Съдът потвърди: Подпалвачът от Велико Търново остава за...
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Четвърти ден продължава борбата с огнената стихия в Сакар
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

'City of the Hobbits' and War Projectiles Among the Latest Discoveries at the Ancient Thracian City of Perperikon

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
EN
Запази
градът хобитите бойни топки част новите находки перперикон

A residential complex and stone projectiles used in medieval warfare are among the latest archaeological findings at Perperikon, as revealed by Professor Nikolay Ovcharov, head of the excavation team, during an interview on “The Day Begins” on Bulgarian National Television.

A complex of 13th–14th-century dwellings has been uncovered in the southern quarter of the site. These homes were deeply dug into the ground, built using the ruins of surrounding ancient temples, which the local population repurposed.

“Over the past two years, we've been uncovering a small, local settlement from the 13th–14th centuries. We've jokingly called it ‘The City of the Hobbits’ because it was likely inhabited by some of the poorest residents. Their graves are located within the very dwellings they lived in,” said Professor Ovcharov.

The area includes a large necropolis from the same period, further reinforcing its role as the poorer district of the medieval town. Despite this, Perperikon remained a significant episcopal centre during the 14th century, contested repeatedly between Bulgaria and Byzantium.

Another major find this season is related to those historical conflicts: a stone projectile used in a ballista—a type of catapult used during the 13th–14th centuries by either Bulgarian or Byzantine forces.

“Nikita Choniates describes these projectiles as the medieval equivalent of modern-day HIMARS systems,” Ovcharov explained. “They were hurled with great force and exploded upon impact, creating shrapnel-like damage that devastated enemy lines.”

He presented one such projectile weighing approximately 15 kilogrammes, discovered during the recent excavations.

The team’s current goal is to fully clear the space between the Acropolis and the Great Basilica in the southern district.

The team’s current goal is to fully clear the space between the Acropolis and the Great Basilica in the southern district.

“Excavations have now been ongoing for two months. This year’s campaign is the largest in Bulgaria. We’re currently exploring the medieval layer, and underneath it lie the ancient Roman and early Christian elements of Perperikon—including streets, squares, and the massive basilica built in the 6th century,” Professor Ovcharov added.

***

The ancient Thracian city of Perperikon is located in the Eastern Rhodope mountains, Southern Bulgaria, 15 km northeast of the present-day town of Kardzhali, on a 470 m high rocky hill, which is thought to have been a sacred place.

Perperikon is the largest megalith ensemble site in the Balkans.

As an archaeological site, Perperikon is an 8,000-year-old prehistoric megalithic shrine, which was later built upon by the Thracians, the Romans, the Byzantines, and the medieval Bulgarian Empire.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Къде е трябвало да бъдат разпространявани фалшивите евро и произведени ли са в България?
1
Къде е трябвало да бъдат разпространявани фалшивите евро и...
Светият Синод предупреди за гастролиращи нео-индуистки „духовни водачи“, които използват пропаганда с лъжехристиянски елементи
2
Светият Синод предупреди за гастролиращи нео-индуистки...
Катастрофа между кола и камион временно блокира пътя за Велинград
3
Катастрофа между кола и камион временно блокира пътя за Велинград
Гледайте европейското първенство по лека атлетика за юноши и девойки до 20 г. в Тампере по БНТ 3
4
Гледайте европейското първенство по лека атлетика за юноши и...
Опасни ли са гел лаковете за нокти? От 1 септември салоните за красота спират работа с продукти, съдържащи TPO
5
Опасни ли са гел лаковете за нокти? От 1 септември салоните за...
Икономическа криза в Румъния: Как се справят хората с шоковото поскъпване?
6
Икономическа криза в Румъния: Как се справят хората с шоковото...

Най-четени

Къде няма да има топла вода в София от днес?
1
Къде няма да има топла вода в София от днес?
Двама мъже извършиха граждански арест на пиян шофьор на автобус с 2,73 промила
2
Двама мъже извършиха граждански арест на пиян шофьор на автобус с...
Установен е водачът на лек автомобил, от чийто люк се е показало малко дете в Пловдив
3
Установен е водачът на лек автомобил, от чийто люк се е показало...
Световното първенство по плуване в Сингапур покори ефира на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3
4
Световното първенство по плуване в Сингапур покори ефира на БНТ 1 и...
След смъртта на моторист в Нови Искър: Близките му протестираха с искане за справедливост
5
След смъртта на моторист в Нови Искър: Близките му протестираха с...
Тереза Маринова: Нигога няма да имаме атлетиката, която сме имали някога
6
Тереза Маринова: Нигога няма да имаме атлетиката, която сме имали...

More from: Culture

The Second Statue Discovered at Heraclea Sintica Has Now Been Restored (PHOTOS)
The Second Statue Discovered at Heraclea Sintica Has Now Been Restored (PHOTOS)
Bulgarian Orthodox Church Observes Transfiguration of the Lord, Grapes are Blessed in Churches Bulgarian Orthodox Church Observes Transfiguration of the Lord, Grapes are Blessed in Churches
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
Triangular Stone Tower Dating from the Late 2nd Century Discovered near Sofia Triangular Stone Tower Dating from the Late 2nd Century Discovered near Sofia
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
Changes in Traffic around National Stadium "Vasil Levski" Because of the Concert of Guns N' Roses Changes in Traffic around National Stadium "Vasil Levski" Because of the Concert of Guns N' Roses
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
New Cultural and Historical Park "Bulgaria Land" Opens in Pravets New Cultural and Historical Park "Bulgaria Land" Opens in Pravets
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
Tributes to National Hero Vasil Levski across the Country (PHOTOS) Tributes to National Hero Vasil Levski across the Country (PHOTOS)
Чете се за: 05:25 мин.

Водещи новини

Съдът пусна на свобода срещу 10 000 лв. насилника на Дебора
Съдът пусна на свобода срещу 10 000 лв. насилника на Дебора
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
Фалшивите евробанкноти: Властите очакват все повече случаи след приемането на еврото Фалшивите евробанкноти: Властите очакват все повече случаи след приемането на еврото
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
У нас
Съдът потвърди: Подпалвачът от Велико Търново остава за постоянно в ареста Съдът потвърди: Подпалвачът от Велико Търново остава за постоянно в ареста
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
У нас
Райски газ, дизайнерска дрога и вейпове на прицел: Започва нова инициатива за намаляване на употребата им сред децата Райски газ, дизайнерска дрога и вейпове на прицел: Започва нова инициатива за намаляване на употребата им сред децата
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
У нас
Акция в Созопол: Инспектори проверяват търговски обекти
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
У нас
Четвърти ден продължава борбата с огнената стихия в Сакар
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
У нас
След смяната на лева с еврото: Билетът за градския транспорт в...
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
У нас
Все по-горещо в близките дни
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ