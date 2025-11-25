'MRF-New Beginning' Leader Peevski Calls on Sofia Mayor Terziev to Reopen Parking at 'St. Alexander Nevsky' Cathedral for Public Use

Since yesterday, social media has been filled with complaints from Sofia city councillors about the parking lot at St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral. Interestingly, they say they want it gone.

“How can you ‘remove’ a parking lot, guys? This parking is necessary for Sofia residents — whether visiting the church, the National Gallery ‘Square 500’, or the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences,” said Delyan Peevski, leader of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) party and the 'MRF – New Beginning' parliamentary group.

Peevski added that he expects Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev, supported by city councillors from 'We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria', Save Sofia, and their entire faction, to take the necessary steps to reopen the cathedral’s parking for public use.