'Vazrazhdane' to Decline Invitation for Consultations with President Iotova

The leader of “Vazrazhdane” party has firmly declined an invitation to participate in further consultations with President Iliana Iotova.

In a statement on February 2, the party criticised the delay in forming a caretaker government, insisting that a cabinet should already have been appointed and a date for elections announced. “Following the resignation of the GERB, MRF, WCC-DB, BSP, and TISP government on 11 December 2025, President Radev should have acted swiftly to honour his commitment to challenge the Borisov–Peevski model,” the statement reads.

Instead, “we see that almost two months have passed, during which time Borisov and Peevski continue to exercise influence, leading us to suspect behind-the-scenes arrangements,” the party added.

“Vazrazhdane will not participate in this process and will not support the postponement of elections. We will not attend the consultations and call on President Iotova to proceed with the appointment of a caretaker cabinet. From the so-called ‘house book’, only Andrey Gyurov appears sufficiently independent of Borisov and Peevski,” the party concluded.



Based on the 2023–2024 amendments to the Constitution of Bulgaria, the President must select a caretaker Prime Minister from a specific list of senior officials, often referred to as the "house book" or "limited list". As of early 2026, this list of potential candidates includes: