БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
10
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Лудогорец матира Левски и отпътува със Суперкупата за...
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
Убийството в Петрохан: Полицията е установила...
Чете се за: 06:50 мин.
Президентът Илияна Йотова пред ПП-ДБ: Трябва да отговорим...
Чете се за: 08:00 мин.
Правната комисия в НС реши: Секциите в страните извън ЕС...
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
Президентът Йотова пред ГЕРБ-СДС: Предстоят ни трудни...
Чете се за: 05:00 мин.
Важно за шофьорите: От днес влиза в сила новата...
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Месец януари през фотообектива на Десислава Кулелиева...
Чете се за: 08:35 мин.
DARA: Подкрепата ме накара да остана в битката за...
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
Затопляне с усещане за пролет до края на февруари, снегът...
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
Разследват от убийство до ритуално самоубийство на трима...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

'Vazrazhdane' to Decline Invitation for Consultations with President Iotova

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
EN
Запази
възраждане уважи покана консултации президента йотова

The leader of “Vazrazhdane” party has firmly declined an invitation to participate in further consultations with President Iliana Iotova.

In a statement on February 2, the party criticised the delay in forming a caretaker government, insisting that a cabinet should already have been appointed and a date for elections announced. “Following the resignation of the GERB, MRF, WCC-DB, BSP, and TISP government on 11 December 2025, President Radev should have acted swiftly to honour his commitment to challenge the Borisov–Peevski model,” the statement reads.

Instead, “we see that almost two months have passed, during which time Borisov and Peevski continue to exercise influence, leading us to suspect behind-the-scenes arrangements,” the party added.

“Vazrazhdane will not participate in this process and will not support the postponement of elections. We will not attend the consultations and call on President Iotova to proceed with the appointment of a caretaker cabinet. From the so-called ‘house book’, only Andrey Gyurov appears sufficiently independent of Borisov and Peevski,” the party concluded.

President Iliana Iotova to Begin Consultations with Parliamentary Groups on Caretaker PM Appointment

***

Based on the 2023–2024 amendments to the Constitution of Bulgaria, the President must select a caretaker Prime Minister from a specific list of senior officials, often referred to as the "house book" or "limited list". As of early 2026, this list of potential candidates includes:

  • Speaker of the National Assembly: Raya Nazaryan
  • Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB): Dimitar Radev.
  • Deputy Governors of the BNB: Petar Chobanov, Andrey Gurov, Radoslav Milenkov.
  • President of the National Audit Office: Dimitar Glavchev.
  • Deputy Presidents of the National Audit Office: Margarita Nikolova, Silvia Kadreva.
  • Ombudsman: Velislava Delcheva
  • Deputy Ombudsman: Maria Filipova

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Затопляне с усещане за пролет до края на февруари, снегът постепенно се топи
1
Затопляне с усещане за пролет до края на февруари, снегът...
Разследват от убийство до ритуално самоубийство на трима мъже до хижа “Петрохан”
2
Разследват от убийство до ритуално самоубийство на трима мъже до...
Трагедията в хижа "Петрохан": Установени са следи от куршуми в главите на тримата убити
3
Трагедията в хижа "Петрохан": Установени са следи от...
DARA: Подкрепата ме накара да остана в битката за "Евровизия"
4
DARA: Подкрепата ме накара да остана в битката за...
Лудогорец матира Левски и отпътува със Суперкупата за Разград
5
Лудогорец матира Левски и отпътува със Суперкупата за Разград
Убийството в Петрохан: Полицията е установила "мотиви на секта" в случая
6
Убийството в Петрохан: Полицията е установила "мотиви на...

Най-четени

Оранжев код за обилни снеговалежи в почти цяла България е валиден за утре
1
Оранжев код за обилни снеговалежи в почти цяла България е валиден...
DARA ще представи България на „Евровизия 2026“
2
DARA ще представи България на „Евровизия 2026“
Започва драстично застудяване, сняг ще вали в неделя
3
Започва драстично застудяване, сняг ще вали в неделя
До -14° утре: В сила е предупреждение за ледено време
4
До -14° утре: В сила е предупреждение за ледено време
Румен Радев в "Панорама": Партия ще правим след изборите
5
Румен Радев в "Панорама": Партия ще правим след изборите
Ниагарският водопад замръзна: САЩ остават в плен на арктически студове
6
Ниагарският водопад замръзна: САЩ остават в плен на арктически студове

More from: Politics

Voting Abroad Capped at 20 Polling Stations Outside the EU after Heated Committee Debate
Voting Abroad Capped at 20 Polling Stations Outside the EU after Heated Committee Debate
WCC-Democratic Bulgaria: The Most Reasonable Date for Elections Is 19 April, Fair Elections Are Key WCC-Democratic Bulgaria: The Most Reasonable Date for Elections Is 19 April, Fair Elections Are Key
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
President Iotova Holds Consultations with 'We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria' on Caretaker Government President Iotova Holds Consultations with 'We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria' on Caretaker Government
Чете се за: 18:42 мин.
President Iotova Starts Consultations with Parties on Appointing a Caretaker PM, Opening the Talks with Representatives of GERB–UDF President Iotova Starts Consultations with Parties on Appointing a Caretaker PM, Opening the Talks with Representatives of GERB–UDF
Чете се за: 06:22 мин.
President Iliana Iotova to Begin Consultations with Parliamentary Groups on Caretaker PM Appointment President Iliana Iotova to Begin Consultations with Parliamentary Groups on Caretaker PM Appointment
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
After Rumen Radev’s 'Panorama' Interview: How Politicians Interpreted His Words? After Rumen Radev’s 'Panorama' Interview: How Politicians Interpreted His Words?
Чете се за: 07:37 мин.

Водещи новини

Убийството в Петрохан: Полицията е установила "мотиви на секта" в случая
Убийството в Петрохан: Полицията е установила "мотиви на...
Чете се за: 06:50 мин.
У нас
Политически консултации: За президента Йотова общата цел е провеждането на честни избори Политически консултации: За президента Йотова общата цел е провеждането на честни избори
Чете се за: 05:47 мин.
У нас
До какви опасности могат да доведат предизвикателствата към децата в интернет До какви опасности могат да доведат предизвикателствата към децата в интернет
Чете се за: 04:37 мин.
У нас
Лудогорец матира Левски и отпътува със Суперкупата за Разград Лудогорец матира Левски и отпътува със Суперкупата за Разград
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
Спорт
Задържаха мъж и жена, изтезавали животни, за да продават видеата
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
У нас
Съдът отмени условната присъда на прокурорския син от Перник
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
"Референдум": Неизпълнените обещания най-много отблъскват...
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
У нас
Убит е Сейф ал-Ислам - син на бившия либийски лидер Муамар Кадафи
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ