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Начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

ИЗВЪНРЕДНО
Първи резултати от екзитпол - формацията на Румен Радев с голяма преднина, шест партии влизат в парламента

'We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria' Chair Assen Vassilev: We Have a Unique Chance to Change Bulgaria for the Better

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Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
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асен василев имаме уникален шанс променим българия добро
Снимка: BTA

“We have a unique chance to change Bulgaria for the better,” said Asen Vassilev, co-chair of “We Continue the Change”, after casting his vote in his home town of Haskovo on April 19.

“To live better, to have higher wages and incomes, and for Bulgaria to be at the heart of Europe, where it belongs, with a European standard of living and European incomes. Today we have a unique opportunity not to have to take to the streets in protest, but through our vote to form a Parliament that works for all Bulgarian citizens, not just a small part of them.

“The message I want to send to Bulgarian citizens is to vote for genuine European belonging, not for experiments between East and West,” he said.

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