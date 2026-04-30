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26 Beaches along Bulgaria’s Black Sea Coast Awarded the Blue Flag for 2026 Season

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Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
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вижте плажове българското черноморие наградени син флаг 2026

A total of 26 beaches and six ports along Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast have been awarded the Blue Flag for the 2026 season, according to the Bulgarian Blue Flag Movement.

This is the highest number of certified sites in the country’s history, placing Bulgaria alongside destinations that prioritise clean environments and safety. The organisation says it underlines sustained efforts to improve the quality of the marine environment and tourism services.

The movement also notes that the Blue Flag is the world’s most recognisable eco-label in tourism, awarded according to strict international criteria covering clean seawater, environmental management, safety, educational initiatives, accessibility, reliable infrastructure and a consistently high level of service. The certification is renewed annually following detailed inspections and ongoing monitoring, ensuring that beaches and ports maintain a high standard of quality.

The organisation says the record 32 awarded sites represent a clear sign of rising standards along the Bulgarian Black Sea coast and of the tourism sector’s commitment to sustainable development. They reflect long-term efforts by concessionaires and local authorities to modernise infrastructure, improve safety and ensure clean, well-maintained environments for visitors.

In 2026, the International Blue Flag Jury awarded the following beaches:

Bialata Laguna (White Lagoon), Albena, Kranevo North, Kranevo Central, Golden Sands, Sunny Day, “Chernomorets” Hut Beach, Byala South, Obzor Central, Robinson, Sveti Vlas East, Sveti Vlas New, Sveti Vlas Central, Sunny Beach North, Sunny Beach Central, Sunny Beach South, Nessebar South, Pomorie East, Burgas North, “Chernomorets” Campsite, Sozopol Central, Sozopol Harmanite, Duni, Duni South, Arkutino, Butamyata.

And the following ports: “Karantinata” (Varna), Marina Dinevi (Sveti Vlas), Pomorie, Sarafovo, Kraimorie, and Chengene Skele.

The awarding of a record number of Blue Flags is said to have a direct impact on Bulgaria’s image as a safe, clean and competitive tourist destination. Blue Flag beaches traditionally attract more visitors, particularly families and tourists from countries that place strong emphasis on environmental standards and safety.

There is also growing interest among increasingly environmentally conscious Bulgarian tourists seeking quality, security and ecological responsibility. According to the organisation, the growing number of Blue Flags shows that Bulgaria is moving towards European standards of quality and sustainability, which is key to boosting the competitiveness of the country’s Black Sea coast.

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