38.5% of Bulgarians Define Budget Protests as Bulgaria’s Most Significant Event of 2025, Survey Finds

Снимка: БТА/Архив

The protests sparked by next year's draft budget are considered the most significant event of 2025, according to a sociological survey conducted by Gallup International Balkan between 10 and 21 December. The survey interviewed 979 adult citizens face-to-face using tablets.

Some 38.5% of respondents identified the budget protests as the key event, while Bulgaria’s planned entry into the eurozone came second, with 28.6%. The agency notes that these results indicate socio-economic issues remain the primary lens through which the public evaluates governance and public policy.

Age-group analysis reveals interesting trends. The highest proportion of respondents prioritising the budget protests were from the oldest age group—over 47%—as well as those aged 25–29, at nearly 46%.

Among those who ranked Bulgaria’s eurozone accession as the most significant event, the largest share were aged 30–39, at over 32%, followed by respondents aged 50–59, at around 31%.

