38.5% of Bulgarians Define Budget Protests as Bulgaria’s Most Significant Event of 2025, Survey Finds

The protests sparked by next year's draft budget are considered the most significant event of 2025, according to a sociological survey conducted by Gallup International Balkan between 10 and 21 December. The survey interviewed 979 adult citizens face-to-face using tablets.

Some 38.5% of respondents identified the budget protests as the key event, while Bulgaria’s planned entry into the eurozone came second, with 28.6%. The agency notes that these results indicate socio-economic issues remain the primary lens through which the public evaluates governance and public policy.

Age-group analysis reveals interesting trends. The highest proportion of respondents prioritising the budget protests were from the oldest age group—over 47%—as well as those aged 25–29, at nearly 46%.

Among those who ranked Bulgaria’s eurozone accession as the most significant event, the largest share were aged 30–39, at over 32%, followed by respondents aged 50–59, at around 31%.



