39-Year-Old Man Stabs Police Officer in Harmanli During Arrest Attempt

A 39-year-old man from Harmanli (Southern Bulgaria) has been detained after breaking a bank window and later injuring a police officer with a knife, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Haskovo reported. The incident occurred on Friday, July 4.

The man allegedly threw a rock through a bank window located on “Vazrazhdane” Square in Harmanli and then fled the scene.

He was located by police officers three hours later. During the arrest, he pulled out a knife and inflicted a laceration to the chest of a junior inspector.

The injured officer received medical assistance at the Emergency Medical Center in Harmanli. His wound was sutured, and he was admitted to the hospital with no risk to his life.

A small packet containing a gram of white crystalline substance was found in the assailant’s possession. A forensic examination is pending to determine the nature of the substance, police added.





