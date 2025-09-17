БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
4-year-old Martin, Hit by ATV in Sunny Beach Resort, Is Out of Intensive Care

Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
The treatment of the child continues in "Pirogov" emergency hospital

Four-year-old Martin, who was struck by an ATV in Sunny Beach, has now been has been taken out of intensive care. The child’s condition is improving, the “Pirogov” hospital confirmed to BNT. He continues to receive treatment in the neurosurgery clinic at the emergency hospital.

The boy was transported by medical helicopter to Sofia on 25 August, ten days after the accident, which left four others injured, including his mother Hristina, who died several weeks later following brain death.

4-Year-Old Boy and His 35-Year-Old Mother in Coma after an ATV Crashed into Pedestrians in Sunny Beach

