94% of Bulgarians are dissatisfied with their salaries
The data are from a survey among 1,000 people conducted by "Podkrepa" trade union
Almost all working Bulgarians are dissatisfied with their salaries, according to a survey by "Podkrepa" trade union conducted among 1,000 people.
Nearly 100% of respondents want salaries to be indexed every year and for a tax-free minimum to be introduced.
94% of workers are not satisfied with their wages.
The results show that 91% of respondents earn less than 2,500 BGN net per month. 24% fall into the category of "working poor," with a net income below 1,100 BGN. The minimum subsistence level is over 1,500 BGN, the trade union reminds.
According to the survey, about 36% receive bonuses to their wages. However, they are rarely given to people with the lowest wages.
Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News