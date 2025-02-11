94% of Bulgarians are dissatisfied with their salaries

Almost all working Bulgarians are dissatisfied with their salaries, according to a survey by "Podkrepa" trade union conducted among 1,000 people.



Nearly 100% of respondents want salaries to be indexed every year and for a tax-free minimum to be introduced.



94% of workers are not satisfied with their wages.

The results show that 91% of respondents earn less than 2,500 BGN net per month. 24% fall into the category of "working poor," with a net income below 1,100 BGN. The minimum subsistence level is over 1,500 BGN, the trade union reminds.

According to the survey, about 36% receive bonuses to their wages. However, they are rarely given to people with the lowest wages.

