Централна емисия "По света и у нас"

94% of Bulgarians are dissatisfied with their salaries

The data are from a survey among 1,000 people conducted by "Podkrepa" trade union

20:08, 11.02.2025
Almost all working Bulgarians are dissatisfied with their salaries, according to a survey by "Podkrepa" trade union conducted among 1,000 people.

Nearly 100% of respondents want salaries to be indexed every year and for a tax-free minimum to be introduced.

94% of workers are not satisfied with their wages.

The results show that 91% of respondents earn less than 2,500 BGN net per month. 24% fall into the category of "working poor," with a net income below 1,100 BGN. The minimum subsistence level is over 1,500 BGN, the trade union reminds.

According to the survey, about 36% receive bonuses to their wages. However, they are rarely given to people with the lowest wages.

