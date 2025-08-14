A 26-Year-Old Man Who Used Drugs Died in Stara Zagora

A 26-year-old man, for whom a 112 emergency call was received reporting drug use and aggressive behaviour near the bus station in Stara Zagora (Southern Bulgaria), has died after being transported to a medical facility, the press centre of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior (MoI)in Stara Zagora reported on August 14.

At 18:25 yesterday, the First Regional Police Department in Stara Zagora received a 112 call reporting that a man who had taken drugs was trembling and behaving aggressively near the city’s bus station. A police patrol was immediately dispatched. Officers found that medical personnel were unable to control the agitated and unresponsive man. Assistance was provided to transport him in an ambulance to a hospital in Stara Zagora. The individual was identified as a 26-year-old man with a criminal record, the press centre noted.

At 21:15, the man was pronounced dead at the hospital. All actions taken by the officers were documented with body-worn police cameras, the Regional Directorate of the MoI in Stara Zagora stated.

The press centre of the District Prosecutor’s Office reported that a pre-trial investigation has been opened to determine the cause of the 26-year-old man’s death. According to witness statements, he had used narcotics during the day, which caused him to act aggressively and feel unwell. No signs of violence were found on his body. The investigation includes witness interviews, a forensic medical examination, and other investigative measures, the institution confirmed.

It is recalled that at the end of May, police in Kazanlak were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who ingested a white crystalline substance during a police check.

Source: BTA