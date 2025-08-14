БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
18-годишен с АТВ се вряза в пешеходци на тротоар в...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Пожарът край Сунгурларе е напълно потушен
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Локализиран е големият горски пожар край Кърджали
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

A 26-Year-Old Man Who Used Drugs Died in Stara Zagora

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
EN
Запази

He was rampaging in the area of the bus station in Stara Zagora, was transported to hospital, where the man later died

линейка
Снимка: BTA

A 26-year-old man, for whom a 112 emergency call was received reporting drug use and aggressive behaviour near the bus station in Stara Zagora (Southern Bulgaria), has died after being transported to a medical facility, the press centre of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior (MoI)in Stara Zagora reported on August 14.

At 18:25 yesterday, the First Regional Police Department in Stara Zagora received a 112 call reporting that a man who had taken drugs was trembling and behaving aggressively near the city’s bus station. A police patrol was immediately dispatched. Officers found that medical personnel were unable to control the agitated and unresponsive man. Assistance was provided to transport him in an ambulance to a hospital in Stara Zagora. The individual was identified as a 26-year-old man with a criminal record, the press centre noted.

At 21:15, the man was pronounced dead at the hospital. All actions taken by the officers were documented with body-worn police cameras, the Regional Directorate of the MoI in Stara Zagora stated.

The press centre of the District Prosecutor’s Office reported that a pre-trial investigation has been opened to determine the cause of the 26-year-old man’s death. According to witness statements, he had used narcotics during the day, which caused him to act aggressively and feel unwell. No signs of violence were found on his body. The investigation includes witness interviews, a forensic medical examination, and other investigative measures, the institution confirmed.

It is recalled that at the end of May, police in Kazanlak were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who ingested a white crystalline substance during a police check.

Source: BTA

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

"Морето не е до колене": Над 2 метра вълни в Бургас
1
"Морето не е до колене": Над 2 метра вълни в Бургас
Кърджали вече ще има спешна помощ по въздух
2
Кърджали вече ще има спешна помощ по въздух
Преди срещата Тръмп-Путин: Русия съобщава за значителен напредък в Покровск
3
Преди срещата Тръмп-Путин: Русия съобщава за значителен напредък в...
37-годишен мъж загина при катастрофа на пътя Пазарджик – Белово
4
37-годишен мъж загина при катастрофа на пътя Пазарджик – Белово
Европа, САЩ и НАТО с обща позиция: Без предаване на украински територии на Русия и участие на Киев в преговорите
5
Европа, САЩ и НАТО с обща позиция: Без предаване на украински...
ПСЖ демонстрира шампионски манталитет по пътя към първа Суперкупа на УЕФА
6
ПСЖ демонстрира шампионски манталитет по пътя към първа Суперкупа...

Най-четени

Бургаски полицаи помогнаха на майка да прибере дъщеря си от лагер в Царево
1
Бургаски полицаи помогнаха на майка да прибере дъщеря си от лагер в...
Борислав Михайлов: Идва най-добрият отбор в света, но трябва да се подкрепя България
2
Борислав Михайлов: Идва най-добрият отбор в света, но трябва да се...
Намерена ли е "хубавата църква", строена от Иван Александър
3
Намерена ли е "хубавата църква", строена от Иван Александър
Програма "Избирам България" дава до 10 000 лева на емигрант, решил да се завърне в родината
4
Програма "Избирам България" дава до 10 000 лева на...
Тежка катастрофа между камион и лек автомобил затвори пътя между Симитли и Разлог
5
Тежка катастрофа между камион и лек автомобил затвори пътя между...
"Алфа Рисърч": Близо 50% от българите и 69% от бизнеса подкрепят въвеждането на еврото
6
"Алфа Рисърч": Близо 50% от българите и 69% от бизнеса...

More from: Bulgaria

Fire near Tutrakan Brought under Control
Fire near Tutrakan Brought under Control
18-Year-Old Driving ATV Crashed into Pedestrians on a Pavement in Sunny Beach 18-Year-Old Driving ATV Crashed into Pedestrians on a Pavement in Sunny Beach
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Police in Sozopol Seize Hundreds of Canisters of Laughing Gas Intended for Nightclubs Police in Sozopol Seize Hundreds of Canisters of Laughing Gas Intended for Nightclubs
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
Drunk Ukrainian Crashes on the Main Promenade in Sunny Beach Seaside Resort Drunk Ukrainian Crashes on the Main Promenade in Sunny Beach Seaside Resort
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
Water Rationing Introduced in Belogradchik Water Rationing Introduced in Belogradchik
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
Six EU Countries Help Bulgaria in Combatting Forest Fires Six EU Countries Help Bulgaria in Combatting Forest Fires
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.

Водещи новини

18-годишен с АТВ се вряза в пешеходци на тротоар в Слънчев бряг
18-годишен с АТВ се вряза в пешеходци на тротоар в Слънчев бряг
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
У нас
Проблемът с водата в Плевен: Окончателното решение ще се забави поне с година Проблемът с водата в Плевен: Окончателното решение ще се забави поне с година
Чете се за: 04:42 мин.
У нас
Разбиха престъпна група за международен трафик на наркотици Разбиха престъпна група за международен трафик на наркотици
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
У нас
До края на годината България ще разполага с пет въздушни линейки До края на годината България ще разполага с пет въздушни линейки
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
Преди срещата Тръмп-Путин: Подробности за разговорите и финални...
Чете се за: 05:15 мин.
По света
Шест държави от ЕС помагат на България в гасенето на пожарите
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
По света
Лъч надежда: Локализиран е пожарът в Национален парк Пирин
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
У нас
След влизането в еврозоната: Обменяме до 1000 лева на момента, а...
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ