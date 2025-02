A car crashed into the Sofia - Kulata train at a level crossing

A car crashed into the fast train Sofia - Kulata at a level crossing between Galabnik and Dolni Rakovets. This was confirmed to BNT News by the Bulgarian State Railways company, BDZ. The signal was received at 13.50 on February 12.

There were two people in the car. The injured were taken to the nearest hospital by ambulance.

