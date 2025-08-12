A Military Drone Washed Up on a Beach in Sozopol (PHOTOS)

A military drone washed up this morning, August 12, on Harmani Beach in Sozopol. There is still no official information as to how the drone ended up on one of the resort town’s central beaches.

Part of the shoreline has been cordoned off, with army personnel and police present at the scene.

“I was doing my morning training. I went to the far end and saw it – it was in the sea. I realised it wasn’t a toy, and then I decided I should pull it out. Better to have it on the beach than leave it in the sea, in case something happened there. I didn’t even think that it might be dangerous.”

“People are concerned about the safety of beachgoers, so it’s only natural to remove it.”





