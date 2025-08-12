БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Заради бедност, миграция или ранни бракове: Над 430 деца...
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
Военен дрон изплува на плаж в Созопол (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
Претърсват търговци на оръжие у нас заради съмнения, че...
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
Пожарът над Илинденци навлезе в Национален парк Пирин
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
"Един политик тръгва да си прави държавни магазини с...
Чете се за: 09:02 мин.
16 000 декара изпепели големият пожар край Сунгурларе -...
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

A Military Drone Washed Up on a Beach in Sozopol (PHOTOS)

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
EN
Запази
военен дрон изплува плаж созопол снимки

A military drone washed up this morning, August 12, on Harmani Beach in Sozopol. There is still no official information as to how the drone ended up on one of the resort town’s central beaches.

Part of the shoreline has been cordoned off, with army personnel and police present at the scene.

“I was doing my morning training. I went to the far end and saw it – it was in the sea. I realised it wasn’t a toy, and then I decided I should pull it out. Better to have it on the beach than leave it in the sea, in case something happened there. I didn’t even think that it might be dangerous.”

“People are concerned about the safety of beachgoers, so it’s only natural to remove it.”


Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Военен дрон изплува на плаж в Созопол (СНИМКИ)
1
Военен дрон изплува на плаж в Созопол (СНИМКИ)
САЩ и Китай си стиснаха ръцете
2
САЩ и Китай си стиснаха ръцете
"Демократи за силна България": Заплаха за сигурността на държавата е откриване на Генерално консулство на Руската федерация във Варна
3
"Демократи за силна България": Заплаха за сигурността на...
16 000 декара изпепели големият пожар край Сунгурларе - битката продължава
4
16 000 декара изпепели големият пожар край Сунгурларе - битката...
"Абсолютно безобразие": Капитанът на самолета е малък диктатор
5
"Абсолютно безобразие": Капитанът на самолета е малък...
Пожарът в Пирин не стихва
6
Пожарът в Пирин не стихва

Най-четени

След смяната на лева с еврото: Билетът за градския транспорт в Пловдив може да поевтинее
1
След смяната на лева с еврото: Билетът за градския транспорт в...
Борислав Михайлов: Идва най-добрият отбор в света, но трябва да се подкрепя България
2
Борислав Михайлов: Идва най-добрият отбор в света, но трябва да се...
Програма "Избирам България" дава до 10 000 лева на емигрант, решил да се завърне в родината
3
Програма "Избирам България" дава до 10 000 лева на...
Намерена ли е "хубавата църква", строена от Иван Александър
4
Намерена ли е "хубавата църква", строена от Иван Александър
Опасни ли са гел лаковете за нокти? От 1 септември салоните за красота спират работа с продукти, съдържащи TPO
5
Опасни ли са гел лаковете за нокти? От 1 септември салоните за...
Тежка катастрофа между камион и лек автомобил затвори пътя между Симитли и Разлог
6
Тежка катастрофа между камион и лек автомобил затвори пътя между...

More from: Bulgaria

How Did the Military Drone End Up on a Beach in Sozopol?
How Did the Military Drone End Up on a Beach in Sozopol?
Exhibition Showcases Archaeological Finds from a Thracian Burial Site Uncovered near Topolovgrad Exhibition Showcases Archaeological Finds from a Thracian Burial Site Uncovered near Topolovgrad
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
A Lesson in Humanity: Sixteen-Year-Old Tirelessly Helps Battle the Wildfire in Sungurlare A Lesson in Humanity: Sixteen-Year-Old Tirelessly Helps Battle the Wildfire in Sungurlare
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
Over 3,300 Speeding Offences Recorded in Blagoevgrad District in Just One Week Over 3,300 Speeding Offences Recorded in Blagoevgrad District in Just One Week
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
Plovdiv Regional Epizootic Commission to Seek Additional State Support over Continued Sheep and Goat Pox Restrictions Plovdiv Regional Epizootic Commission to Seek Additional State Support over Continued Sheep and Goat Pox Restrictions
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
Large Quantity of “Laughing Gas” and Latex Balloons Seized Near Chernomorets Large Quantity of “Laughing Gas” and Latex Balloons Seized Near Chernomorets
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.

Водещи новини

От София до Мексико: Българска оръжейна компания под прицела на три държави
От София до Мексико: Българска оръжейна компания под прицела на три...
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
У нас
Големият пожар край Сунгурларе е почти овладян, евакуираните от с. Скала се върнаха в домовете си Големият пожар край Сунгурларе е почти овладян, евакуираните от с. Скала се върнаха в домовете си
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
У нас
Борбата с огъня в Пирин: Заради върхово горене гасят само хеликоптери, екипите са изтеглени Борбата с огъня в Пирин: Заради върхово горене гасят само хеликоптери, екипите са изтеглени
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
У нас
Срещу пожарите: От 2022 г. има системи за гасене от въздух - защо не се използват? Срещу пожарите: От 2022 г. има системи за гасене от въздух - защо не се използват?
Чете се за: 04:55 мин.
У нас
От 2026 г. – въвежда се и 24-часова винетка
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
У нас
От днес мобилно приложение показва цените на лекарствата в аптеките...
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
У нас
Как военният дрон е достигнал плажа в Созопол?
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
У нас
САЩ и Китай удължиха търговското примирие с още 90 дни
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ