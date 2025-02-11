НОВИНИ
A new head of the energy exchange in Bulgaria has been appointed

Dian Boev will manage the institution until a competition is held for the position.

Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
20:48, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The Board of Directors of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange (BSE) elected a new Director of the Bulgarian Independent Energy Exchange.

The position will be taken over by lawyer Dian Boev, who will replace the current head of the institution, Konstantin Konstantinov. However, a competition for the position must be held within six months.

Dian Boev is a lawyer by education and holds a master's degree in European and International Economic Law from the University of Vienna. In recent years, he has worked at one of Bulgaria's leading international law firms, focusing on energy. He has experience in electricity, renewable energy, natural gas, regulatory issues at both European and local levels, and legal representation in energy-related cases, the BSE said in a statement.

A reference shows that Dian Boev is a member of the Haskovo Bar Association, although he works in Sofia. Before studying in Vienna, he graduated in law at Plovdiv University "Paisii Hilendarski".

The institution thanked the outgoing executive director of the exchange, Konstantin Konstantinov, but the reasons for the change have not been disclosed.

