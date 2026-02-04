Ivaylo Kalushev is being sought in connection with the so-called Petrohan case, Bulgaria’s acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov said on February 4. It is not yet clear whether the man is still alive.

Sarafov confirmed that Kalushev had sent a text message to his mother.

Borislav Sarafov, Acting Prosecutor General:

“The text message also contains an indication that he intended to take his own life. Whether Ivaylo Kalushev is alive and where he may be is still unknown. A great deal of work remains to be done. Very complex and comprehensive forensic medical and ballistic examinations are being prepared regarding the shooting. There are indeed many unknowns. To be frank, this is a real ‘Twin Peaks’ case that we are only just beginning to unravel.”

According to Sarafov, the State Agency for National Security (SANS) started investigating the activities of the NGO that ran the mountain lodge two years ago. But parents of children who had been camping at the lodge refused to cooperate with investigators.

"This hindered the collection of information and evidence. The parents’ unwillingness to cooperate, their outright refusal to provide assistance, and their obstruction of the investigation involving the parents of the children who were there.” Sarafov said.

The acting head of SANS, Denyo Denev, said the investigation two years ago had been launched following a report from a member of the public.

Denyo Denev, Acting Chair of SANS:

“The report contained allegations of sexual abuse of minors, the presence of paramilitary structures based at the lodge, and activities that, not a sect in the strict sense of the word, but let us say deviations from generally accepted religious beliefs.”

Denev added that the findings of the inquiry did not fall within SANS’s statutory powers.