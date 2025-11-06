After a Century of Delay: Bulgaria and North Macedonia Sign an Agreement on Railway Connection Along Corridor 8

The transport ministers of Bulgaria and North Macedonia are today, November 6, signing an agreement for the construction of a new railway connection between the two countries. The project, which includes the building of a rail tunnel across the border, is a key component of Corridor No. 8 — a strategic route designed to link the Black Sea with the Adriatic.

Symbolically, Transport Minister Grozdan Karadzhov arrived in Güeshevo at 12 o'clock sharp by train and signed the agreement with his counterpart Alexander Nikoloski. The document foresees the completion of the works on the construction of the railway line between Bulgaria and the Republic of North Macedonia.

Gyueshevo station is currently the last operational point on the Bulgarian side. The project foresees the completion of the remaining stretch up to a 2.4-kilometre tunnel, half of which lies within Bulgarian territory and the other half within North Macedonia.

Aleksandar Nikoloski confirmed that construction and repair works on the North Macedonian side are progressing according to schedule.

Minister Karadzhov noted that the completion of the line had been delayed for more than a century. Construction began over 100 years ago, but is now expected to be completed within two years.

“This is a long-held dream and a much-desired project for all our compatriots,” said Grozdan Karadzhov, Bulgaria’s Transport Minister. “When the railway first reached this point in 1942, people hoped it would continue further. But for 83 years, it has ended here — just a few metres from where the train stops. And today, after so many years, for the first time in more than a century, we are gathered here with my colleague Mr Nikoloski to resume what was once begun.”

The completion of the railway line is expected to boost both the economic and financial development of the regions on either side of the border.

photos by BGNES

“This is the path both our countries should travel together — towards Western Europe,” Minister Karadzhov added.