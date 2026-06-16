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ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

After Meeting with Prime Minister Radev: Hauliers Will Not Go Ahead With Planned Protest

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Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
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министерският съвет назначи областни управители
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

Transport operators and the government have reached a provisional understanding for now.

International Carriers Union Plans Protest on 15 June, Transport Disruption Expected in Sofia and Major Cities

Following threats of protest and an invitation for talks from Prime Minister Rumen Radev, the transport sector representatives received assurances that options will be sought to address its concerns.

The finance minister has promised that funding for the sector will be included in the forthcoming budget. The state is also expected to remain a guarantor for leasing companies. The toll system will be the subject of further discussions.

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