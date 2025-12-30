БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Ahead of the Euro Adoption: Queues Form Outside the Bulgarian National Bank for Currency Exchange

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
EN
Запази
въвеждането еврото опашки бнб превалутиране пари

On the final working day of the year, long queues formed outside the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), as members of the public sought to exchange their leva for euros or purchase starter packs of euro coins.

Milka Nyagolova:
“I want to give them as a gift to my grandchildren who live abroad, so they remember their Bulgarian roots.”

Georgi Nikolov:
“For the euro starter pack.

Why do you want to buy it?

So that I can use it – tomorrow, the day after.”

Plamen Ivanov:
“I’m here for the starter pack. Yesterday I was at the cash centre up there – there was absolutely no chance of getting through. Not only were there a lot of people, but those from budget-funded institutions are given priority, so you can’t get in. Here, I’m more likely to get a starter pack.”

Petar Tsonev:
“For a starter pack.

Why do you want to buy it?

For its value as a collector’s item. I simply want to have new coins that I can keep in the future and enjoy looking at.”

Interest in euro exchanges and starter coin packs has intensified as the year draws to a close, reflecting both practical needs and personal motivations among those waiting in line.




Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
1
14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
Хиляди отдадоха почит на големия Димитър Пенев
2
Хиляди отдадоха почит на големия Димитър Пенев
Млад мъж загина при тежка катастрофа край Велико Търново
3
Млад мъж загина при тежка катастрофа край Велико Търново
Гражданите се насочват към картите в първите дни с еврото
4
Гражданите се насочват към картите в първите дни с еврото
Българската фондова борса с първа сесия за годината
5
Българската фондова борса с първа сесия за годината
Бензиностанциите под напрежение в първите дни с еврото
6
Бензиностанциите под напрежение в първите дни с еврото

Най-четени

Тръмп за атаката срещу Путин: Едно е да обиждаш, друго е да атакуваш къщата му
1
Тръмп за атаката срещу Путин: Едно е да обиждаш, друго е да...
Карлос Насар е извън Топ 10 в анкетата за най-добър спортист на Международната асоциация на спортните журналисти
2
Карлос Насар е извън Топ 10 в анкетата за най-добър спортист на...
Почина великият Димитър Пенев
3
Почина великият Димитър Пенев
Картите за градския транспорт в София с новите цени в евро от днес
4
Картите за градския транспорт в София с новите цени в евро от днес
Моите въпроси за €: Ще може ли да се внасят левове по сметка чрез банкомат след 01.01.2026 г.?
5
Моите въпроси за €: Ще може ли да се внасят левове по сметка...
Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро
6
Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро

More from: Bulgaria

Foreign Ministry: Bulgaria Voices Concern Over Skopje’s Deviation from the 2022 European Consensus
Foreign Ministry: Bulgaria Voices Concern Over Skopje’s Deviation from the 2022 European Consensus
Young Man Died, Four Injured in Serious Crash Near Veliko Tarnovo Young Man Died, Four Injured in Serious Crash Near Veliko Tarnovo
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
Bulgaria and the Euro: More Than 1,000 Inspections Carried Out, Fewer Than 10% in Breach Bulgaria and the Euro: More Than 1,000 Inspections Carried Out, Fewer Than 10% in Breach
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
Sofia Mayor Accepted the Resignation of the City’s Chief Architect Sofia Mayor Accepted the Resignation of the City’s Chief Architect
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
Sofia’s Chief Architect Bogdana Panayotova Resigns Sofia’s Chief Architect Bogdana Panayotova Resigns
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
Battery Warehouse Burning in Haskovo Battery Warehouse Burning in Haskovo
Чете се за: 00:17 мин.

Водещи новини

Специално пред БНТ говори венецуелски опозиционер - възможна ли е демокрация?
Специално пред БНТ говори венецуелски опозиционер - възможна ли е...
Чете се за: 05:47 мин.
По света
Хиляди отдадоха почит на големия Димитър Пенев Хиляди отдадоха почит на големия Димитър Пенев
Чете се за: 06:22 мин.
Български футбол
Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат пациентите? Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат пациентите?
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
У нас
„Климатът – горещата истина“: Сеене на облаци - Методът бори сушите и подпомага зимния туризъм „Климатът – горещата истина“: Сеене на облаци - Методът бори сушите и подпомага зимния туризъм
Чете се за: 04:57 мин.
У нас
Делото "САЩ срещу Мадуро": Венецуелският президент се...
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
По света
Пазаруване с евро - има ли проблеми в магазините?
Чете се за: 04:40 мин.
У нас
14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
У нас
София и Александър са най-предпочитаните имена на новородени деца...
Чете се за: 03:50 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ