Ahead of the Euro Adoption: Queues Form Outside the Bulgarian National Bank for Currency Exchange

On the final working day of the year, long queues formed outside the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), as members of the public sought to exchange their leva for euros or purchase starter packs of euro coins.

Milka Nyagolova:

“I want to give them as a gift to my grandchildren who live abroad, so they remember their Bulgarian roots.”

Georgi Nikolov:

“For the euro starter pack.

Why do you want to buy it?

So that I can use it – tomorrow, the day after.”

Plamen Ivanov:

“I’m here for the starter pack. Yesterday I was at the cash centre up there – there was absolutely no chance of getting through. Not only were there a lot of people, but those from budget-funded institutions are given priority, so you can’t get in. Here, I’m more likely to get a starter pack.”

Petar Tsonev:

“For a starter pack.

Why do you want to buy it?

For its value as a collector’s item. I simply want to have new coins that I can keep in the future and enjoy looking at.”