НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG
Гледай сега:
Централна емисия "По света и у нас"

Airport operators support introduction of anti-drone systems

летищните оператори подкрепят въвеждането антидрон системи
Снимка: the image is illustrative
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
18:09, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

All international airports in Bulgaria should be equipped with anti-drone systems. This was agreed upon by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications, Grozdan Karadzhov, and representatives of the airports in Sofia, Varna, Burgas, Plovdiv, Gorna Oryahovitsa, the Bulgarian Air Traffic Services Authority (BULATSA) and the General Directorate of Civil Aviation.

Different technological options will be studied within a reasonable timeframe, which will be efficient but will not have a negative impact on the existing systems of the airports, the press centre of the Ministry of Transport said.

In reasonable timeframes, various technological options will be explored to ensure effectiveness while avoiding negative impact on existing airport systems, according to the press centre of the Ministry of Transport.

"Together with experts from Air Traffic Control and the Civil Aviation Authority, we must find an appropriate technology that is economically feasible and tailored to the specific needs of each airport. The decisions should be included in the investment plans of the companies," Grozdan Karadzhov stressed.

photo by Ministery of Transport

Such measures are rare at European airports, and there is no ready model to be implemented immediately. However, airport operators have already taken steps to study foreign practices and have assured that urgent measures have been taken to monitor airport areas, particularly during aircraft takeoff and landing.

The Deputy Prime Minister promised that the necessary legislative changes would be prepared quickly.

"Our research shows that we need to improve the legal framework related to drone use, control, and sanctions. Rules and protocols need to be developed for dealing with unauthorized use of these flying devices," he said.

At the request of Deputy Prime Minister Grozdan Karadzhov, an expert working meeting will be held as early as tomorrow to outline a plan of action, and the report with its results should be ready by Friday.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

94% of Bulgarians are dissatisfied with their salaries
94% of Bulgarians are dissatisfied with their salaries
20:08, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
 The special operation in Sofia, in which vapes containing marijuana and nitrous oxide were seized, continues
The special operation in Sofia, in which vapes containing marijuana and nitrous oxide were seized, continues
19:24, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
 Special operation in Sofia: Vapes containing marijuana and laughing gas seized
Special operation in Sofia: Vapes containing marijuana and laughing gas seized
19:20, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
 Anti-flu measures lifted across the country, no districts in epidemic
Anti-flu measures lifted across the country, no districts in epidemic
18:41, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
 The man who stabbed a driver after a car crash on 'Tsarigradsko Shose' was detained
The man who stabbed a driver after a car crash on 'Tsarigradsko Shose' was detained
18:27, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
 Economic Policy Committee in Parliament adopted a complete ban on vapes
Economic Policy Committee in Parliament adopted a complete ban on vapes
17:46, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
 PM Zhelyazkov: INSAIT Institute has its place in the global race for AI development
PM Zhelyazkov: INSAIT Institute has its place in the global race for AI development
16:33, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:47 мин.
 Man stabbed after car crash in Sofia, police search for attacker
Man stabbed after car crash in Sofia, police search for attacker
16:26, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
 European Public Prosecutor's Office brought charges of fraud related to a public procurement for trolleybuses in Vratsa
European Public Prosecutor's Office brought charges of fraud related to a public procurement for trolleybuses in Vratsa
15:52, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
 Defence and new technologies highlighted by Bulgaria's PM Rosen Zhelyazkov as areas of cooperation in conversation with JD Vance
Defence and new technologies highlighted by Bulgaria's PM Rosen Zhelyazkov as areas of cooperation in conversation with JD Vance
15:42, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
 Foreign Minister to EU Ambassadors in Sofia: Unity within EU is more important than ever
Foreign Minister to EU Ambassadors in Sofia: Unity within EU is more important than ever
15:07, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
 One in seven children are victims of online bullying
One in seven children are victims of online bullying
14:45, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
94% of Bulgarians are dissatisfied with their salaries
94% of Bulgarians are dissatisfied with their salaries
The special operation in Sofia, in which vapes containing marijuana and nitrous oxide were seized, continues
The special operation in Sofia, in which vapes containing marijuana and nitrous oxide were seized, continues
Special operation in Sofia: Vapes containing marijuana and laughing gas seized
Special operation in Sofia: Vapes containing marijuana and laughing gas seized
Economic Policy Committee in Parliament adopted a complete ban on vapes
Economic Policy Committee in Parliament adopted a complete ban on vapes
PM Zhelyazkov: INSAIT Institute has its place in the global race for AI development
PM Zhelyazkov: INSAIT Institute has its place in the global race for AI development
Man stabbed after car crash in Sofia, police search for attacker
Man stabbed after car crash in Sofia, police search for attacker
Топ 24
Най-четени
Полицейска оставка след арест в Бургас
Полицейска оставка след арест в Бургас
Жестокост над животни: В Бургас неизвестни извършители тровят улични котки с антифриз
Жестокост над животни: В Бургас неизвестни извършители тровят...
Задържаха мъжа, който намушка шофьор след катастрофа на "Цариградско шосе"
Задържаха мъжа, който намушка шофьор след катастрофа на...
Мъж е намушкан с нож след катастрофа в София, полицията издирва нападателя
Мъж е намушкан с нож след катастрофа в София, полицията издирва...
Как да разпознаем качествените млечни продукти?
Как да разпознаем качествените млечни продукти?
Делото "Дебора": Заканите за убийство са били част от доброволна любовна игра, твърди защитата на Георгиев
Делото "Дебора": Заканите за убийство са били част от...
Размяна на удари - войната между Русия и Украйна
Размяна на удари - войната между Русия и Украйна
Екоминистърът подписа проекти за над 760 млн. лева за борба с водната криза
Екоминистърът подписа проекти за над 760 млн. лева за борба с...
Спецакция в София: Иззети са вейпове с марихуана и райски газ
Спецакция в София: Иззети са вейпове с марихуана и райски газ
Победи за Паолини и Рибакина в Доха, Гоф отпадна
Победи за Паолини и Рибакина в Доха, Гоф отпадна
Трусове във властта заради новия шеф на АДФИ Людмила Петкова
Трусове във властта заради новия шеф на АДФИ Людмила Петкова