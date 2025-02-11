Airport operators support introduction of anti-drone systems

All international airports in Bulgaria should be equipped with anti-drone systems. This was agreed upon by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications, Grozdan Karadzhov, and representatives of the airports in Sofia, Varna, Burgas, Plovdiv, Gorna Oryahovitsa, the Bulgarian Air Traffic Services Authority (BULATSA) and the General Directorate of Civil Aviation.

Different technological options will be studied within a reasonable timeframe, which will be efficient but will not have a negative impact on the existing systems of the airports, the press centre of the Ministry of Transport said.

In reasonable timeframes, various technological options will be explored to ensure effectiveness while avoiding negative impact on existing airport systems, according to the press centre of the Ministry of Transport.

"Together with experts from Air Traffic Control and the Civil Aviation Authority, we must find an appropriate technology that is economically feasible and tailored to the specific needs of each airport. The decisions should be included in the investment plans of the companies," Grozdan Karadzhov stressed.

photo by Ministery of Transport

Such measures are rare at European airports, and there is no ready model to be implemented immediately. However, airport operators have already taken steps to study foreign practices and have assured that urgent measures have been taken to monitor airport areas, particularly during aircraft takeoff and landing.

The Deputy Prime Minister promised that the necessary legislative changes would be prepared quickly.

"Our research shows that we need to improve the legal framework related to drone use, control, and sanctions. Rules and protocols need to be developed for dealing with unauthorized use of these flying devices," he said.

At the request of Deputy Prime Minister Grozdan Karadzhov, an expert working meeting will be held as early as tomorrow to outline a plan of action, and the report with its results should be ready by Friday.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News