БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Президентът наложи вето върху промените в Изборния...
Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
Президентът Йотова избра Андрей Гюров за служебен премиер
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
Жечо Станков: България договори удължаване на дерогацията...
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
Манол Генов разказа, че представители на НПО-то от...
Чете се за: 07:32 мин.
Георги Първанов: Виждам троен модел - Борисов, Пеевски и...
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Alliance for Rights and Freedoms Refers Election Code Amendments to International Bodies

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
EN
Запази
нов опит депутатите гласуват окончателно промените изборния кодекс
Снимка: БГНЕС/Архив

The Parliamentary Group of the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms has sent official letters to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), referring the recent amendments to the Electoral Code to international institutions. According to the APC, the adopted texts concerning the restriction of the right to vote of Bulgarian citizens living outside the European Union represent a serious departure from democratic standards and call into question the equality of voters.

The parliamentary group of the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (ARF) has sent official letters to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), formally notifying the international institutions of the latest amendments to Bulgaria’s Election Code.

According to the ARF parliamentary group, the adopted provisions restricting the voting rights of Bulgarian citizens residing outside the European Union constitute a serious departure from democratic standards and call into question the equality of voters.

With this move, the parliamentary group is seeking an international review of the changes and the safeguarding of the fundamental right to vote of Bulgarian citizens, irrespective of their place of residence, the party’s press office said on February 11.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Разследването сочи: Двойно убийство и самоубийство в кемперa на "Околчица"
1
Разследването сочи: Двойно убийство и самоубийство в кемперa на...
"Референдум": Ще бъде ли разкрит случаят "Петрохан" - очакванията на хората
2
"Референдум": Ще бъде ли разкрит случаят...
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
3
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
Мистерията "Петрохан" - коментар на политиците за случилото се
4
Мистерията "Петрохан" - коментар на политиците за...
Манол Генов разказа, че представители на НПО-то от "Петрохан" са влизали въоръжени в екоминистерството
5
Манол Генов разказа, че представители на НПО-то от...
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
6
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026

Най-четени

Сигналът за 8-годишния, изпратен да живее с "рейнджърите" в "Петрохан"
1
Сигналът за 8-годишния, изпратен да живее с "рейнджърите"...
Записи от камерите в района на хижа „Петрохан“ разкриват последните часове преди трагедията
2
Записи от камерите в района на хижа „Петрохан“...
Румен Петков за „Петрохан“: Двата основни въпроса без отговор – кой и защо?
3
Румен Петков за „Петрохан“: Двата основни въпроса без...
Случаят "Петрохан": Откриха издирваните Ивайло Калушев и другите двама край Враца
4
Случаят "Петрохан": Откриха издирваните Ивайло Калушев и...
Тройното убийство край Петрохан: По следите на Калушев - факти и неизвестни (ОБЗОР)
5
Тройното убийство край Петрохан: По следите на Калушев - факти и...
Цветлин Йовчев: Трудно е да се каже дали зад убийствата в „Петрохан“ стои секта
6
Цветлин Йовчев: Трудно е да се каже дали зад убийствата в...

More from: Politics

Outgoing Cabinet Adopts Key Decisions in Security and Defence Sector
Outgoing Cabinet Adopts Key Decisions in Security and Defence Sector
Outgoing Minister of Energy, Zhecho Stankov: Bulgaria Secures Extension of Derogation for Four Lukoil Companies Outgoing Minister of Energy, Zhecho Stankov: Bulgaria Secures Extension of Derogation for Four Lukoil Companies
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
Outgoing Government Approves €25m to Continue Work on Key Railway Projects Outgoing Government Approves €25m to Continue Work on Key Railway Projects
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
Outgoing PM Rosen Zhelyazkov to Attend Informal European Council Meeting in Liège Outgoing PM Rosen Zhelyazkov to Attend Informal European Council Meeting in Liège
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
President Iotova Nominates BNB Deputy Governor Andrey Gyurov as Caretaker Prime Minister President Iotova Nominates BNB Deputy Governor Andrey Gyurov as Caretaker Prime Minister
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
Bulgaria's Council of Ministers Publishes Decision to Join Trump-Initiated Board of Peace Bulgaria's Council of Ministers Publishes Decision to Join Trump-Initiated Board of Peace
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.

Водещи новини

Президентът наложи вето върху промените в Изборния кодекс, ограничаващи секциите в чужбина
Президентът наложи вето върху промените в Изборния кодекс,...
Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
У нас
Президентът Йотова избра Андрей Гюров за служебен премиер Президентът Йотова избра Андрей Гюров за служебен премиер
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
У нас
Жечо Станков: България договори удължаване на дерогацията за четири дружества на "Лукойл" Жечо Станков: България договори удължаване на дерогацията за четири дружества на "Лукойл"
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
У нас
Лили Иванова бе удостоена със „Златна лаврова клонка“ на МВнР (СНИМКИ) Лили Иванова бе удостоена със „Златна лаврова клонка“ на МВнР (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
У нас
Две бъбречни трансплантации са извършени тази нощ в УМБАЛ...
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
У нас
НА ЖИВО: В парламента изслушват КЗК, КЗП и НСИ относно...
Чете се за: 04:35 мин.
Политика
На косъм от трагедия: Микробус се вряза в бензиностанция в Хасково
Чете се за: 00:25 мин.
У нас
Трагедия в Канада: 9 загинали и 25 ранени при две стрелби
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ