Alliance for Rights and Freedoms Refers Election Code Amendments to International Bodies

The Parliamentary Group of the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms has sent official letters to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), referring the recent amendments to the Electoral Code to international institutions. According to the APC, the adopted texts concerning the restriction of the right to vote of Bulgarian citizens living outside the European Union represent a serious departure from democratic standards and call into question the equality of voters.

The parliamentary group of the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (ARF) has sent official letters to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), formally notifying the international institutions of the latest amendments to Bulgaria’s Election Code.

According to the ARF parliamentary group, the adopted provisions restricting the voting rights of Bulgarian citizens residing outside the European Union constitute a serious departure from democratic standards and call into question the equality of voters.

With this move, the parliamentary group is seeking an international review of the changes and the safeguarding of the fundamental right to vote of Bulgarian citizens, irrespective of their place of residence, the party’s press office said on February 11.