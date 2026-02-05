Parliament Approves Final Amendments to Election Code, Capping Polling Stations in Non-EU Countries at 20

After more than ten hours of debate, MPs have finally approved amendments to Bulgaria’s Election Code. The changes limit the number of polling stations in countries outside the EU and beyond Bulgaria’s diplomatic missions to a maximum of 20.

Today’s debate focused on whether the new rules restrict the rights of Bulgarians living abroad.

A proposal by Alliance for Rights and Freedoms to allow up to 70 polling stations instead of 20 was rejected, as was a proposal by GERB to set the limit at 30. This triggered a sharp exchange of accusations between 'We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria' and GERB–UDF.

As has often been the case, changes to the election rules were made shortly before upcoming parliamentary elections. The debate centred on whether the voting rights of Bulgarian citizens living abroad were being curtailed. Tensions rose in the plenary chamber during the vote after Parliament approved a proposal by the nationalist party 'Vazrazhdane' to cap polling stations in non-EU countries at 20, while rejecting GERB’s proposal for 30. WCC–DB and GERB–UDF accused each other of manipulation, lies and hypocrisy.

WCC–DB described Vazrazhdane’s proposal to limit polling stations outside diplomatic missions to 20 as an “attack on the rights” of Bulgarians living outside the EU.

Nadezhda Yordanova, MP from WCC–DB parliamentary group, said:

“This is being done without justification, as a result of dark political deals, with the sole aim of punishing those Bulgarian citizens who did not support MRF-New Beginning in previous elections and who withdrew their support from 'There Is Such a People'.

According to the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), the state cannot be expected to finance voting for people who live abroad and do not pay taxes in Bulgaria.

Dragomir Stoynev, leader of the BSP–United Left parliamentary group, said:

“If we are going to spend money on people who have nothing to do with the homeland except some passport — and sometimes do not even know their mother tongue — then let all Bulgarians abroad finance the elections themselves, and we will open polling stations wherever they wish.”

Martin Dimitrov, MP from WCC–DB, countered:

“Bulgarians abroad send enormous amounts of money to Bulgaria.”

Alliance for Rights asnd Freedoms argued that the changes create barriers for voters, a claim rejected by Vazrazhdane.

Tsoncho Ganev, MP from Vazrazhdane, said:

“For 37 years DPS has relied on certain victims in Bulgaria — people who support you because they were forced, bought, crushed or beaten — and on people in Turkey who do not even speak Bulgarian.” Sevim Ali, MP from ARF, responded:

“The nationalists from Vazrazhdane are carrying out a political order, and I know who stands behind it. It is not only GERB. It is your chairman and your leader Peevski. That is exactly what you are executing right now.”

This was followed by a dispute over who had promised what to whom.

Bozhidar Bozhanov, MP from WCC–DB, said:

“At last we have the real motives for why this is happening — because Borisov had allegedly promised something to Vazrazhdane. And what was that promise in exchange for?”

Petar Petrov, MP from Vazrazhdane, replied:

“For nine months you voted together with Peevski and Borisov in the so-called ‘assembly’, and now you pretend you don’t know them.” Hristo Gadzhev, MP from GERB–EDF, said:

“For nearly ten years GERB has consistently supported limiting the number of polling stations. This was the case in 2015–2016 and again in 2021. So do not accuse us of secret deals or arrangements.”

Toshko Yordanov, leader of the There Is Such a People parliamentary group, said:

“You could simply have voted for scanning machines, which would have eliminated vote-buying. PP–DB proposed exactly the same law, but apparently forgot that they had done so.”

Despite repeated interruptions over quorum and procedural breaks, the debate continued with a focus on Bulgarians living abroad.

Hristo Rastashki, MP from the MECh (Morality, Unity, Honour)parliamentary group, said:

“They left because of the 15-year rule of Borisov, which drove them into economic collapse.” Yuliana Mateeva, MP from the Velichie parliamentary group, said:

“We are witnessing the adoption of an unconstitutional text.”

There was also a clash between ARF and MRF–New Beginning, despite both parties opposing the cap on polling stations.

Iskra Mihaylova, MP from MRF–New Beginning, said:

“What message are we sending to our compatriots around the world? From this chamber we are clearly telling them: we are not interested in you. These people work for Bulgaria. They value their ties with the homeland.”

Husni Adem, MP from ARF, said:

“How skilfully you are using Vazrazhdane as a tool to push through what you want, when in reality you just need to persuade some citizens outside Bulgaria to vote for you.”

Former finance minister and WCC leader Asen Vassilev pledged to speak for 80 minutes — and did so, reading out polling station results city by city and party by party from the most recent elections in the UK and the United States.

Asen Vassilev said:

“Every single city I read out has Bulgarian citizens whose right to vote you intend to take away.”

Tsveta Rangelova, MP from Vazrazhdane, responded:

“No one is depriving anyone of anything, Mr Vassilev.” Alexander Ivanov, MP from GERB–UDF, said:

“He should have been interrupted and reprimanded. I know what would have followed — the usual megaphone-wielding Venko Sabroutev would have jumped in as well. Why he needs that megaphone, I have no idea.”

Following the example set by WCC–DB and Vazrazhdane, MPs read out polling results section by section for 27 minutes — this time from Turkey — while addressing Bulgarians living in other countries.