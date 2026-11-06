БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо Евровизия бнт деца
ENG
 
8
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия бнт деца Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия бнт деца Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Отново заради бомбени заплахи: Приземиха два самолета на...
Чете се за: 00:22 мин.
Почина основателят на КТ "Подкрепа" Константин...
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
Управляващите представиха параметрите на Проектобюджет 2027
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
Откриха оръжието, с което е бил убит бизнесменът Илиян...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
Военен дрон е изхвърлен от морето край Шабла (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
Метална конструкция изплува на Северния плаж в Приморско
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
Почина Вежди Рашидов
Чете се за: 04:17 мин.
ЦСКА не успя да укроти Панатинайкос в Лигата на...
Чете се за: 05:25 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Amendments to the Renewable Energy Sources Act Adopted at Second Rading

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
EN
Запази

The new regulations encourage the use of energy from renewable sources

приеха второ четене изменения допълнения закона енергията възобновяеми източници
Снимка: BTA

Encouraging the use of energy from renewable sources is the main objective of amendments to the Renewable Energy Sources Act, adopted by the National Assembly at second reading. The new provisions transpose the requirements of Directive (EU) 2023/2413 on the promotion of energy from renewable sources, the Parliament's press office said.

By adapting the legal framework, the amendments establish the conditions for achieving the EU's climate neutrality target by 2050, as well as the interim target of reducing net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030, compared with 1990 levels.

The legislation also provides for specific measures to achieve these objectives, including the introduction of technical rules and standards for the design and construction of buildings, as well as measures to support businesses.

The new provisions also include measures to promote the production of heat from renewable sources, as well as a mechanism for issuing and trading credits for electricity from renewable sources used in transport.

The bill does not amend the environmental requirements or procedures laid down in the Environmental Protection Act and the Biological Diversity Act. When designating priority areas for wind power generation, protected areas and sites within the National Ecological Network are excluded, as are established bird migration routes, forests, permanently grass-covered areas and other designated territories.

The existing rules governing the construction, reconstruction and commissioning of energy facilities for renewable energy production remain unchanged. The legislation also leaves intact the restrictions on changing the designated use of agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes, as well as the rules governing its land categorisation.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Почина Вежди Рашидов
1
Почина Вежди Рашидов
Гледайте Младежките олимпийски игри в Дакар пряко по БНТ 3 и на сайта ни
2
Гледайте Младежките олимпийски игри в Дакар пряко по БНТ 3 и на...
Почина основателят на КТ "Подкрепа" Константин Тренчев
3
Почина основателят на КТ "Подкрепа" Константин Тренчев
БНТ 3 излъчва стартовете от Западно-европейската лига по прескачане на препятствия
4
БНТ 3 излъчва стартовете от Западно-европейската лига по прескачане...
Скокът в цените: Милион и половина българи с доходи под необходимия минимум за нормална издръжка
5
Скокът в цените: Милион и половина българи с доходи под необходимия...
Ловчанският митрополит Гавриил е постъпил за лечение във ВМА
6
Ловчанският митрополит Гавриил е постъпил за лечение във ВМА

Най-четени

ЦИК при 100% обработени протоколи: Илияна Йотова получава 57,57%, Андрей Гюров е втори с 39,48%
1
ЦИК при 100% обработени протоколи: Илияна Йотова получава 57,57%,...
Минимална температура от 0 градуса е измерена тази сутрин в Пампорово и в района на Рожен
2
Минимална температура от 0 градуса е измерена тази сутрин в...
Паралелно преброяване на 100%, "Мяра": Илияна Йотова печели балотажа с 58,2%, Андрей Гюров е получил 38,6% подкрепа
3
Паралелно преброяване на 100%, "Мяра": Илияна Йотова...
ЦИК: Избирателната активност към 11.00 часа за страната е 6,11%
4
ЦИК: Избирателната активност към 11.00 часа за страната е 6,11%
ПЪРВИ ЕКЗИТПОЛ към 20.00 ч., "Мяра": Йотова води на балотажа с 51% подкрепа, Гюров е втори с 44,7%
5
ПЪРВИ ЕКЗИТПОЛ към 20.00 ч., "Мяра": Йотова води на...
Двойката Йотова – Вълчев печелят вота в област Добрич с убедителен резултат от 71,82%
6
Двойката Йотова – Вълчев печелят вота в област Добрич с...

More from: Politics

GERB-UDF Also Criticised the Draft State Budget Presented at the University of National and World Economy
GERB-UDF Also Criticised the Draft State Budget Presented at the University of National and World Economy
'Vazrazhdan'e Will Not Support Next Year’s Draft Budget 'Vazrazhdan'e Will Not Support Next Year’s Draft Budget
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
Government Presents Key Parameters of 2027 Draft budget Government Presents Key Parameters of 2027 Draft budget
Чете се за: 05:10 мин.
Bulgarian Sculptor and Former Speaker of Parliament Vezhdi Rashidov Passed Away Bulgarian Sculptor and Former Speaker of Parliament Vezhdi Rashidov Passed Away
Чете се за: 05:27 мин.
Conference on the Western Outlands: Diplomats, Academics, and Public Figures Gathered in Sofia Conference on the Western Outlands: Diplomats, Academics, and Public Figures Gathered in Sofia
Чете се за: 06:10 мин.
"Disrespect for Parliament": Opposition Reactions Following the Cabinet's Decision to Present the 2027 Budget at the University of National and World Economy "Disrespect for Parliament": Opposition Reactions Following the Cabinet's Decision to Present the 2027 Budget at the University of National and World Economy
Чете се за: 06:02 мин.

Водещи новини

Отново заради бомбени заплахи: Приземиха два самолета на летище "Васил Левски"
Отново заради бомбени заплахи: Приземиха два самолета на летище...
Чете се за: 00:22 мин.
У нас
Управляващите представиха параметрите на Проектобюджет 2027 Управляващите представиха параметрите на Проектобюджет 2027
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
У нас
Военнослужещи унищожиха дрона, открит край Шабла Военнослужещи унищожиха дрона, открит край Шабла
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
У нас
Почина основателят на КТ "Подкрепа" Константин Тренчев Почина основателят на КТ "Подкрепа" Константин Тренчев
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
У нас
Откриха оръжието, с което е бил убит бизнесменът Илиян Филипов
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
У нас
Община Приморско премахна останки от корабен контейнер, попаднали...
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
У нас
БНТ променя програмата си в памет на Вежди Рашидов
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
У нас
Броят на жертвите в Комишуваха достигна 50 души
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ