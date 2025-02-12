An elderly woman died after being hit by a truck in Sofia

A 74-year-old woman died after being hit by a truck in Sofia on February 12. The incident occurred shortly after 10:00 AM this morning near the intersection of Todor Alexandrov Boulevard and Hristo Botev Boulevard, heading towards Lyulin.

The driver of the heavy goods vehicle was on the spot, his samples for alcohol and drugs were negative. He is to be detained.

"Pre-trial proceedings have been opened. The investigations are still in the early stages. Throughout his career as a driver, which is not short, he has not had serious violations. The last time, last year, he had two fines for minor offenses," the police explained.

Todor Alexandrov Boulevard is temporarily closed.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News