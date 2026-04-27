Andrey Gyurov Tipped as Presidential Candidate from “We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria” Alliance

The caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov is being considered as a possible presidential candidate from the “We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria” coalition in the presidential elections due this autumn.
“Gyurov is the main name we are discussing,” said Academician Nikolay Denkov, deputy leader of the We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria, speaking to journalists about a joint presidential nomination.
He said that one of the key priorities for the new National Assembly is the adoption of the state budget, the election of a new composition of the Supreme Judicial Council, as well as “clearing up the judicial system”.
“Right now, Andrey Gyurov is caretaker Prime Minister. He has said that he still needs time to decide. It is not normal for us to propose someone who has not said they are ready to enter the process. What I have presented is the position of the National Council and the leadership of ‘We Continue the Change’. If there are questions for ‘Democratic Bulgaria’, you should ask them,” Denkov added.