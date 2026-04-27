Andrey Gyurov Tipped as Presidential Candidate from “We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria” Alliance

The caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov is being considered as a possible presidential candidate from the “We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria” coalition in the presidential elections due this autumn.

“Gyurov is the main name we are discussing,” said Academician Nikolay Denkov, deputy leader of the We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria, speaking to journalists about a joint presidential nomination.

He said that one of the key priorities for the new National Assembly is the adoption of the state budget, the election of a new composition of the Supreme Judicial Council, as well as “clearing up the judicial system”.