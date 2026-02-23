Anton Kutev: Caretaker Cabinet Got Off to a Bad Start but Can Still Turn Things Around

“The caretaker cabinet got off to a bad start, but it is still possible to reverse the trend,” Anton Kutev, former spokesperson for Rumen Radev’s caretaker governments, told the BNT programme 'Denyat Zapochva' (The Day Begins) on February 23.

He was commenting on the launch of the “Gyurov” caretaker government.

“Regrettably, it began with a false start, which is neither good for the cabinet nor for the public. There is still an opportunity to change this trajectory. Hopefully, future actions will be more purposeful.”

He suggested that the government’s early moves appear to point in that direction, highlighting its stated intention to take on the chief prosecutor.

He added that, for now, the assessment is largely a matter of image, as the government has not yet had time to take concrete action.

Kutev emphasised that the focus ahead of the upcoming elections should be on the Ministry of Interior.

“Of course, the Ministry of Interior is in the focus because it provides the foundation. The government’s role is to stop the criminal buying of votes. When we talk about elections, we should be clear that even a caretaker government has limited influence over them. By the Constitution, elections are taken care of by independent bodies, such as the Central Election Commission. The government’s job is to handle the general, parallel matters relating to elections—maintaining order, preventing criminal vote-buying, and tackling electoral mafia activity.”

Kutev argued that a mass replacement of personnel in the system is not the solution.

“I don’t believe that everyone in the system is rotten,” he said.

Regarding the judiciary, Kutev was adamant that any reforms must be based on broad consensus and must be practical. He noted that previous proposals for judicial reform have not produced workable solutions.

Kutev also predicted strong public support for Rumen Radev’s future political project.

"We have an opportunity for real change in Bulgaria thanks to Radev's participation in politics."

However, he stressed that success will depend on both the electorate and Radev’s own team. According to him, a politician needs three qualities: to win elections, to form a government, and to govern effectively—the third of which has been lacking for some time.

Kutev said that future coalition arrangements will depend entirely on the election results.