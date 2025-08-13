"Applause for the Boys from Sungurlare: 'There’s No Reason to Be Afraid; in Times Like These, We Must Stand Together'

On this sweltering August day,August 13, reports of accidents, fires, and major political events are competing for the lead in news bulletins. Today, however, we have chosen to open with the faces of five boys from Sungurlare who, instead of enjoying a carefree holiday, spent their days until yesterday helping to extinguish the large fires alongside firefighters and volunteers.

Daniel, Alexander, Viktor, Atanas, and Stanislav received applause today at the Council of Ministers, where they were invited by the Prime Minister at the start of the cabinet meeting. He addressed them with words of recognition for their quiet and modest example, which gave courage to the hundreds of firefighters, forestry workers, and volunteers working to contain the blaze. The boys from Sungurlare remained humble in their responses.