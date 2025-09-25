Archaeologists at Perperikon Uncover Burial of a Christian Martyr

Archaeologists at Perperikon have uncovered what they believe to be the burial of a Christian martyr. Their hypothesis is based on the findings in a stone sarcophagus discovered in the necropolis of the Southern Quarter, near the large basilica. The sarcophagus contained human skeletal remains.

In analysing the discovery, researchers drew parallels with scholarly literature, which suggests that cults venerating Christian martyrs began to form during the 5th–6th centuries.

"His bones were likely kept elsewhere initially, and at some point in the early 6th century, the tomb was constructed where they were finally interred. This relates to the dramatic period around the adoption of Christianity in Perperikon, specifically in the first half of the 5th century, according to the hypothesis we are working with," explained Prof. Nikolay Ovcharov. He added that the remains of such individuals were probably stored separately, and once Christianity was established in the rock city, the large basilica was built, around which the remains of martyrs were laid.

The unique find was made by archaeologist Milen Kamarev from Prof. Ovcharov’s team. He noted that the burial showed anatomical displacement of the bones: the pelvis had been shifted upwards by approximately 30 centimetres, the toes were aligned in a row, the only preserved rib was located outside the elbow bone, and the skull was turned the opposite way.

"Once the skeletal remains are lifted, it will be possible to determine whether there are any traces of cutting or chopping, but we leave the final assessment to the anthropologists," Kamarev said.

Photos by BTA

So far, over 310 graves have been uncovered in Perperikon’s Southern Quarter. Excavations are expected to continue for another two weeks.

Source: BTA