Artificial Intelligence: Helper or Threat for Some Professions?

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become an invaluable assistant across many professions. It saves time and can process far more information than any individual. But does this mean certain jobs are at risk? Take tour operators, for example – with AI, we can now plan a holiday quickly and easily ourselves.

Anelia Vasileva has been a tour operator for ten years, organising hundreds of trips and bespoke journeys for her clients. Preparing a single travel offer can take her hours.

Anelia Vasileva, tour operator:

"Four to five hours, sometimes even more, depending on the components of the trip – flights, transfers, hotels, insurance, additional tickets for excursions, concerts or sports events. Every detail has to be carefully planned, which can take a lot of time."

AI can perform the same tasks, but in a fraction of the time – provided it receives precise instructions.

Obreten Obretenov, cybersecurity expert:

"It can scan multiple offers from across the internet, consider different destinations, and select the best options for our dates, requirements, and budget. It also understands our preferences – where we like to go, our hobbies, what we enjoy visiting and what we don’t."

Despite its capabilities, young people – the most frequent users of AI – are cautious about relying on it completely.

Pavlin Penev:

"I wouldn’t trust it to organise trips for me. I don’t fully trust it because I’ve seen it make mistakes in text." Gabriela Dyulgerova:

"I would consider using it, but I’m concerned it hasn’t reached that level yet. AI has its advantages, but also its downsides."

Experts warn that any profession that can be automated is at risk – and this includes tour operators. Predictions suggest that in the near future, AI could access personal information, including bank accounts, and act as a full digital assistant – managing schedules, booking medical appointments, reserving accommodation, and even paying for holidays.

Obreten Obretenov:

"We shouldn’t trust AI 100%. It should be used as a tool to gather information and draft plans. After that, we need to analyse, apply critical thinking, evaluate, refine, and only then put it into use."

For now, Anelia sees AI as an invaluable helper rather than a competitor. It saves her time in planning, yet she places strong faith in the human factor.

Anelia Vasileva:

"It still seems impossible to me that AI could fully replace what we do, but it cannot be ruled out given how fast it is advancing."

The development of AI is inevitable – but the direction it takes is ultimately our responsibility.