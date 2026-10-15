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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bad Weather Prevents 'Chelsea 3' from Being Towed to Burgas Port

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Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
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лошото време осуети изтеглянето кораба bdquoчелси 3ldquo пристанище бургас

Worsening weather conditions in the Black Sea are preventing the vessel Chelsea 3, which began drifting off Primorsko earlier today, from being towed to the port of Burgas.

The tugboat Aliot, which had been dispatched to help bring the vessel under control, returned to Burgas port under its own power at 4 pm, having failed to tow the stricken ship to safety.

The Chelsea 3 entered the 12-nautical-mile zone east of Primorsko after strong winds and deteriorating weather conditions pushed it southwards.

The vessel, which sails under the Maltese flag, was struck by drones off Byala on Monday. All 15 crew members were rescued, leaving the ship unmanned in open waters.

Black Sea Drone Attacks: All Crew Members of 'Chelsea 3' Rescued

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