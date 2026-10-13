БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо Евровизия бнт деца
ENG
 
8
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Президентски Избори 2026 Евровизия бнт деца Времето Президентски Избори 2026 Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето Президентски Избори 2026 Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Министър Димитър Стоянов обсъди сигурността в Черно море...
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
Моряк от "Челси 3": Дрон ни уцели три пъти,...
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
Президентът: България остро осъжда поредните случаи на...
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
Съдът остави в ареста обвинения за убийството на Илиян...
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
След новата атака с дронове - Радев се срещна с Митрофанова
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
Урсула фон дер Лайен за атаките край Варна и Крапец:...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Румен Радев: Има ударен и втори кораб, който е потънал на...
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
Нова атака с дрон срещу търговски кораби в Черно море...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

ИЗВЪНРЕДНО
Нова атака с дронове срещу кораби в Черно море близо до бреговете на България *** Премиерът призова ЕК и НАТО за общи усилия за спиране на атаките срещу търговски кораби *** Румен Радев се срещна с руския посланик Елеонора Митрофанова в Министерския съвет

Black Sea Drone Attacks: All Crew Members of 'Chelsea 3' Rescued

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
EN
Запази
ударите дронове черно море всички моряци кораба челси спасени

The entire crew of the vessel Chelsea 3 has been rescued. The sailors were evacuated by a Border Police team and arrived at Varna’s Maritime Station at around 7.30am today, October 13, where ambulances were waiting for them.

The crew of Chelsea 3 comprises seven Ukrainians and eight Azerbaijani nationals. The sailors said they had been attacked by Russian drones, but this information must be verified by the investigating authorities.

“Three underwater drones. Thank God there was no fire. The ship is still afloat. We are all alive and well.”

A total of eight sailors were injured in the drone attack. Three are receiving treatment at the Naval Hospital in Varna. Two sustained second-degree burns, while another suffered a minor head injury. They have been admitted to the burns unit, and their injuries are not life-threatening.

The other five injured sailors were taken to St Anna Hospital, where they were examined and discharged.

Lubomir Nikolov, Chief Commissioner and Acting Chief Secretary of the Interior Ministry: “In extremely rough seas, and risking their own lives, Border Police officers immediately reached the vessel, which was apparently hit by three drones, and rescued all 15 sailors. We are in talks with our partners about possible assistance, primarily through funding and the sharing of expertise to equip us with anti-drone systems and other protective measures to safeguard the Black Sea border.”

Anton Zlatanov, Chief Commissioner and Director of Border Police: “Border Police is responsible for protecting not only the coastal borders but also the territorial sea. Our border patrol vessels operate around the clock, with continuous patrols along both our southern and northern maritime borders. Our teams respond immediately.”

Mario Smarkov, Regional Governor of Varna: “Chelsea 3 has not sunk; it was empty. It was travelling from Türkiye to Moldova. On its previous leg, it had carried sunflower seeds from Moldova to Türkiye. It was returning from Türkiye to Moldova.”

Photos: BNT and BTA

There is currently no information about the damage sustained by Chelsea 3. There are also no reports of marine pollution caused by a fuel leak.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Почина дългогодишният кинооператор и режисьор в БНТ Румен Смилевски
1
Почина дългогодишният кинооператор и режисьор в БНТ Румен Смилевски
Нова атака с дрон срещу търговски кораби в Черно море край Варна
2
Нова атака с дрон срещу търговски кораби в Черно море край Варна
Румен Радев: Има ударен и втори кораб, който е потънал на 17 мили източно от Крапец
3
Румен Радев: Има ударен и втори кораб, който е потънал на 17 мили...
Андрей Ковачев за Ива Михайлова: Скопие няма защо да се оплаква пред европейските институции от България
4
Андрей Ковачев за Ива Михайлова: Скопие няма защо да се оплаква...
"Ел Ниньо" с нов рекорд: Тихият океан достигна рекордните 29,7 градуса през септември
5
"Ел Ниньо" с нов рекорд: Тихият океан достигна рекордните...
След поредната атака с дронове: ЕК осъди нападенията в Черно море
6
След поредната атака с дронове: ЕК осъди нападенията в Черно море

Най-четени

Гледайте първия епизод от новия, шести сезон на култовия сериал "Под прикритие" по БНТ
1
Гледайте първия епизод от новия, шести сезон на култовия сериал...
До 30° в събота, в понеделник ще има бури, във вторник максималните ще са 13°
2
До 30° в събота, в понеделник ще има бури, във вторник...
Атаката с дронове: Потопен кораб, спасени моряци, институциите на крак след инцидента в Черно море (ОБЗОР)
3
Атаката с дронове: Потопен кораб, спасени моряци, институциите на...
По зрителски сигнал: 94-годишна жена чакала почти 8 часа за преглед в "Пирогов"
4
По зрителски сигнал: 94-годишна жена чакала почти 8 часа за преглед...
От 34 до 24 градуса - температурите падат значително, сняг ще вали по планините
5
От 34 до 24 градуса - температурите падат значително, сняг ще вали...
Непълнолетен е задържан за убийството на майка си в Пловдив
6
Непълнолетен е задържан за убийството на майка си в Пловдив

More from: Bulgaria

European Commission Condemns Latest Drone Attacks in the Black Sea
European Commission Condemns Latest Drone Attacks in the Black Sea
Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Following Latest Drone Attacks on Ships Off Bulgaria's Black Sea Coast: Unacceptable and Unjustifiable Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Following Latest Drone Attacks on Ships Off Bulgaria's Black Sea Coast: Unacceptable and Unjustifiable
Чете се за: 05:15 мин.
Following the Latest Drone Attack, PM Radev Meets Russian Ambassador Mitrofanova Following the Latest Drone Attack, PM Radev Meets Russian Ambassador Mitrofanova
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
PM Radev Called on European Commission and NATO to Join Forces to Stop the Attacks on Merchant Ships in the Black Sea PM Radev Called on European Commission and NATO to Join Forces to Stop the Attacks on Merchant Ships in the Black Sea
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
PM Rumen Radev: A Second Ship Was Also Struck by Drone and Sank 17 Miles East of Krapets PM Rumen Radev: A Second Ship Was Also Struck by Drone and Sank 17 Miles East of Krapets
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
Maltese-Flagged Ship Hit by Drones about 15 Nautical Miles Off Byala Maltese-Flagged Ship Hit by Drones about 15 Nautical Miles Off Byala
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.

Водещи новини

Моряк от "Челси 3": Дрон ни уцели три пъти, руски дрон
Моряк от "Челси 3": Дрон ни уцели три пъти, руски дрон
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
У нас
След новата атака с дронове - Радев се срещна с Митрофанова След новата атака с дронове - Радев се срещна с Митрофанова
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
У нас
Президентът: България остро осъжда поредните случаи на удари по търговски кораби в Черно море Президентът: България остро осъжда поредните случаи на удари по търговски кораби в Черно море
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
У нас
Премиерът Радев призова ЕК и НАТО за общи усилия за спиране на атаките срещу търговски кораби в Черно море Премиерът Радев призова ЕК и НАТО за общи усилия за спиране на атаките срещу търговски кораби в Черно море
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
У нас
Министър Димитър Стоянов обсъди сигурността в Черно море с...
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
У нас
Ударите с дронове в Черно море: Всички моряци от кораба "Челси...
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
У нас
Проф. Мариела Генева подаде оставка от ареста като декан на...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
Съдът остави в ареста обвинения за убийството на Илиян Филипов
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
Регионални
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ