Black Sea Drone Attacks: All Crew Members of 'Chelsea 3' Rescued

The entire crew of the vessel Chelsea 3 has been rescued. The sailors were evacuated by a Border Police team and arrived at Varna’s Maritime Station at around 7.30am today, October 13, where ambulances were waiting for them.

The crew of Chelsea 3 comprises seven Ukrainians and eight Azerbaijani nationals. The sailors said they had been attacked by Russian drones, but this information must be verified by the investigating authorities.

“Three underwater drones. Thank God there was no fire. The ship is still afloat. We are all alive and well.”

A total of eight sailors were injured in the drone attack. Three are receiving treatment at the Naval Hospital in Varna. Two sustained second-degree burns, while another suffered a minor head injury. They have been admitted to the burns unit, and their injuries are not life-threatening.

The other five injured sailors were taken to St Anna Hospital, where they were examined and discharged.

Lubomir Nikolov, Chief Commissioner and Acting Chief Secretary of the Interior Ministry: “In extremely rough seas, and risking their own lives, Border Police officers immediately reached the vessel, which was apparently hit by three drones, and rescued all 15 sailors. We are in talks with our partners about possible assistance, primarily through funding and the sharing of expertise to equip us with anti-drone systems and other protective measures to safeguard the Black Sea border.”

Anton Zlatanov, Chief Commissioner and Director of Border Police: “Border Police is responsible for protecting not only the coastal borders but also the territorial sea. Our border patrol vessels operate around the clock, with continuous patrols along both our southern and northern maritime borders. Our teams respond immediately.”

Mario Smarkov, Regional Governor of Varna: “Chelsea 3 has not sunk; it was empty. It was travelling from Türkiye to Moldova. On its previous leg, it had carried sunflower seeds from Moldova to Türkiye. It was returning from Türkiye to Moldova.”

Photos: BNT and BTA

There is currently no information about the damage sustained by Chelsea 3. There are also no reports of marine pollution caused by a fuel leak.