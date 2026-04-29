“Balkanphila 2026”: Pernik Hosts the International Philatelic Exhibition

“Balkanphila 2026” opened today, April 29, at the Palace of Culture in Pernik.

The 21st International Philatelic Exhibition is held under the patronage of the Ministry of Transport and Communications and Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, honorary chairman of the Union of Bulgarian Philatelists.

The history of Balkan philatelic exhibitions began in Bulgaria 90 years ago. “Balkanphila” is among the most prestigious philatelic events in the region. Bulgaria is hosting the exhibition for the sixth time, and the edition opened today in Pernik is the largest to date.

At the opening, a commemorative postal card for “Balkanphila 2026” titled “Glory to Mining Labour” was validated.

Spas Panev, chairman of the Union of Philatelists in Bulgaria: “Bulgaria has given, and continues to give, direction in the development of philately. I am pleased that today, with the support of the mayor of Pernik, we are together in this wonderful Palace of Culture, opening the 21st Balkan Philatelic Exhibition. There are still people who collect. It is not like it used to be, but the World Council of Philatelists unites over 150 million collectors. It is the largest non-governmental organisation in the world.”

More than 550 display panels bring together the history and aesthetic value of stamps and postcards. Stamps from the previous century, linked to Bulgaria’s national history, are among the notable finds of collector Mihail Mikov, who has been active in philately for many years. The former Speaker of the National Assembly owns a rare stamp featuring the emblematic building.

Mihail Mikov, former Speaker of the National Assembly: “It is from 1919; this is the first stamp featuring the National Assembly. There are even older items — a postcard depicting the two most representative buildings of the time, the National Assembly and the Prince’s Palace. An extremely interesting item I discovered thanks to Neshka Robeva is a drawing by Svetlin Rusev on the draft law for the amendment of Article 1 in the Assembly before the Grand National Assembly.”

photos by BTA

Exhibitors from 11 Balkan countries are taking part in “Balkanphila”, alongside guests from China, Israel and Moldova. Within the framework of the exhibition, the 100th anniversary of the World Philatelic Federation will also be marked.