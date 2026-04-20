Based on 98,33% of Tally Sheets Processed: Progressive Bulgaria Leads; GERB-UDF Move Ahead of We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria

The Central Election Commission has started publishing the interim results of the elections for MPs held on 19 April.

Based 98.33% of the protocols of the polling stations election commissions processed in the district election commissions, the results are:

"Progressive Bulgaria" - 44,68%

GERB-UDF - 13,37%

We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria - 12,75%

Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) - 6,85%

"Vazrazhdane" - 4,28%

MECh (Morality, Unity, Honour) - 3,24%

"Velichie" - 3,12%

"BSP - United Left" - 3,02%

"Siyanie" - 2,9%

"Alliance for Rights and Freedoms - ARF - 1,53%

"There Is Such a People" - 0,74%





