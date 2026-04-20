Based on 98,33% of Tally Sheets Processed: Progressive Bulgaria Leads; GERB-UDF Move Ahead of We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria

The Central Election Commission has started publishing the interim results of the elections for MPs held on 19 April.
Based 98.33% of the protocols of the polling stations election commissions processed in the district election commissions, the results are:
"Progressive Bulgaria" - 44,68%
GERB-UDF - 13,37%
We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria - 12,75%
Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) - 6,85%
"Vazrazhdane" - 4,28%
MECh (Morality, Unity, Honour) - 3,24%
"Velichie" - 3,12%
"BSP - United Left" - 3,02%
"Siyanie" - 2,9%
"Alliance for Rights and Freedoms - ARF - 1,53%
"There Is Such a People" - 0,74%