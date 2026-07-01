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Batteries or Bottles Likely Caused the Fire at the Waste Treatment Facility in Sofia (PHOTOS)

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Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
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Batteries or aerosol cans mixed with separately collected waste are the most likely cause of a fire that broke out today at around 16:30 at the installation of “Ecobulsort” EAD in the capital’s Filipovtsi district. The fire started in the receiving section for packaging waste and subsequently spread to other parts of the facility.

There are no reports of injuries, and all employees were evacuated in time. Six fire service teams are working at the scene, while the exact cause of the incident is yet to be established by the competent authorities.

According to the company, the fire began in the receiving section for separately collected packaging waste – at the initial stage of the facility. Immediately after the fire was detected, the fire safety authorities were alerted, and the flames later spread to other parts of the installation.

Six fire engines, as well as a specialised vehicle for chemical air analysis, have been deployed. Fire crews are continuing efforts to fully contain and extinguish the blaze.

    Initial information indicates that plastic and paper waste are burning at the site. The company suggests that the likely cause is the presence of batteries or aerosol containers among the incoming waste. A final determination will be made after inspections and investigations by the competent authorities are completed.

    There are no fatalities or injuries. All workers and staff were evacuated in accordance with established safety procedures.

    At present, there is no evidence of air pollution caused by the large fire in Sofia.

    According to company staff monitoring the situation on site, there is currently no risk of the fire spreading to nearby buildings or residential areas of Sofia.

    Ecobulsort stated that it cannot assess air quality or any potential risk of pollution. Such information must be provided by the relevant state institutions based on measurements and analyses.

    Once the fire has been completely extinguished, an assessment of the damage will be conducted, and the necessary measures to restore the facility’s operations will be determined.

    Photos: BTA

    At this stage, it is not possible to accurately assess how the incident will affect the separate waste collection system in areas of Sofia Municipality served by Ecobulpak. Such an assessment will be possible once the damage has been established and the timeline for restoring operations is clarified.

    The company says it will provide further information as new confirmed data becomes available.

    Firefighters are currently working to contain and fully extinguish the fire. Once operations are completed, an assessment of the damage will be carried out and the necessary measures for restoring the facility’s operations will be identified.

    Photos: BTA

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