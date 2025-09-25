Bear Spotted in the Vicinity of the Town of Levski

БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
мечка качи слива

A bear has been spotted in the vicinity of the town of Levski (Northen Bulgaria), the municipality announced on its official Facebook page on September 25. The information was confirmed by Mayor Lyubka Aleksandrova, who stated that the Regional Inspectorate of Environment and Water in Pleven had been notified.

The animal was sighted yesterday in the Shavarna area, near an old pumping station. The alert was raised by a woman at around 6:10 p.m.

Levski Municipality has issued an appeal to residents to avoid visiting the area where the bear was seen. Should anyone encounter the animal, they are strongly advised not to provoke it in any way – not to make noise, throw objects, or attempt to take selfies.

It is essential that any sighting be reported immediately by calling 112 and describe the exact location of the animal.

