Bear Spotted on the Streets of Lovech, Police Confirm

A bear was seen roaming the streets of Lovech last night, (September 14) the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior has confirmed.

The alert was reported by a resident at around 10 p.m. With the assistance of a police patrol, the bear was escorted out of the city limits, police said.

Lovech Municipality, the director of Lovech Zoo Dr Ivaylo Stankov, and the State Forestry Enterprise have all been notified of the incident.

Mayor Stratsimir Petkov announced that a task force has been formed and will convene today. It is expected to discuss the level of risk posed by the bear’s presence, the area in which it is moving, and measures to ensure the safety of residents.