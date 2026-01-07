Belitsa Bear Sanctuary: One of Brigitte Bardot’s Enduring Causes

БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
On the day the world says goodbye to Brigitte Bardot, BNT team visited the town of Belitsa. Twenty-five years ago, the town gained international recognition thanks to the Dancing Bears Park. The sanctuary for wild animals was established with the support of the late actress and the Four Paws Foundation.

A quarter of a century ago, Brigitte Bardot’s image took on a new meaning in Belitsa: she became a saviour of animals in distress. She became a donor to the centre for dancing bears in Bulgaria — animals that had endured decades of suffering, pain and fear.

Salih, local resident:
“Almost everything here is connected with Brigitte Bardot, with the bear park. Even when I travel somewhere, people ask me where I’m from. I say, from the town of the bears — and then I mention the name Brigitte Bardot.”

Velichka Trichkova, Belitsa Bear Sanctuary:
“Her name will remain forever in the heart of the bear park — in all its inhabitants, who now live freely here. Her spirit, her name, will always stay in the hearts of the staff, and I believe in the hearts of people all over the world.”

Today, six former dancing bears still live in the sanctuary.

Velichka Trichkova, Belitsa Bear Park:
“From being extremely fearful and traumatised animals, showing stereotypical behaviour, the bears are now exceptionally calm. They hibernate in winter, swim in summer, rest, and feel at ease.”

Those working at the park believe that Brigitte Bardot’s cause and mission will continue.

Velichka Trichkova, Belitsa Bear Sanctuary:
“The Brigitte Bardot Foundation will carry on what she began. For the voiceless, she became a true voice — a symbol of hope for bears that had truly suffered and could not have had a better life than the one we created for them.

“At the moment, we are all quiet, all deeply saddened as we bid farewell to the great Brigitte Bardot. But we are grateful that the bear park exists, and that even thousands of kilometres away, her spirit will remain beneath the footsteps of the bears and in the love we all share.”

