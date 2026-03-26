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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

BgGPT Launches New Version and Mobile App

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Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
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Today INSAIT presented the new functionalities of the Bulgarian artificial intelligence

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A new version of the Bulgarian artificial intelligence system BgGPT has been released. It can now recognise images and voice, process documents, and search for information online. In addition to the public chat, a mobile application is now available for iOS and Android.

Compared with previous versions, BgGPT 3.0 features improved instruction-following, can handle more complex tasks, and sustain conversations nearly 20 times longer.

The new version is available from today. Its functionalities can be used freely by both individuals and institutions, and have been fully developed by the Institute for Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Technology (INSAIT) at Sofia University.

“BgGPT is built on open models, one of which is Gemma, developed by Google. However, INSAIT has introduced many new technologies and conducted extensive research on the basis of which this model has been enhanced to perform well in relation to Bulgarian factual context and culture,” explained INSAIT’s founder and scientific director, Professor Martin Vechev.

Access is also available to the models behind BgGPT 3.0 in three sizes – 4B, 12B and 27B – with the choice enabling the implementation of business solutions with optimal efficiency and hardware tailored to the specific task.

The chat interface released by INSAIT represents the visible part of the overall system. Professor Vechev noted that the goal of the Bulgarian artificial intelligence is to ensure national independence.

“This means that this AI can be deployed within specific institutions such as the National Revenue Agency, the National Audit Office, and others that work with sensitive data, and that data will never leave the organisation or Bulgaria. By contrast, when using foreign artificial intelligence, databases are transferred to the cloud, and it is no longer clear what happens to them. This is a major advantage of this system,” said Professor Vechev.

Regarding the protection of sensitive information, he explained that INSAIT’s system allows it to be used on-site, on the institutions’ own computers and computing resources, ensuring that it never leaves the organisation.

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