BNB Governor Dimitar Radev met with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and European Commissioner for Economy Valdis Dombrovskis

The Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank, Dimitar Radev, participated in the international conference organised by the International Monetary Fund and the Croatian National Bank, held on May 29–30 in Dubrovnik. The event is dedicated to the theme of growth and resilience in Central, Eastern, and Southeastern Europe.

During the forum, Radev met with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and European Commissioner for Economy Valdis Dombrovskis.

The central topic of discussion was Bulgaria’s progress in its preparations for euro area membership, as well as the expected positive impacts of the euro’s introduction on the economy, citizens’ incomes, and the business environment. The country received support for its efforts toward this strategic priority.