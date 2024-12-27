НОВИНИ
BNT donates games and books to the Pediatric Hematology and Oncology Clinic

календар мисия подкрепя малките пациенти техните родители клиниката детска клинична онкология исул
Снимка: 'Zlato' foundation
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
21:18, 27.12.2024
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

This year, BNT (Bulgarian National Television) once again supported a noble cause. The initiative stemmed from a Facebook post by a mother who shared that the young patients in the Pediatric Hematology and Oncology Clinic were in need of engaging games and books to help pass the time while they undergo treatment. In response, BNT donated games and other supportive materials to help make the children's stay in the hospital more comfortable and enjoyable.

When it comes to treatments, medications, and medical equipment, the state's role is clear. But for the smaller, yet essential needs of children during their time in the clinic, it's people like us who can make a difference.

"When you're engaged in something interesting, the whole world seems brighter, and you have more hope. It may not be medicine, but it's medicine for the soul," said Iren Levy, a host of BNT's programme 'Malki Istorii' (Small Stories).

"When you are involved in something interesting, the whole world seems nicer and you have more hope. I mean, it may not be a pill, but it's a pill for the soul," said Irene Levy, host of Little Stories.

"We're giving a spark of hope to these children who are fighting their battles, and we should be supportive. These donated toys will undoubtedly help improve their psychological well-being," noted Iliyan Enev, sports news anchor at BNT.

"Disease strikes suddenly and drastically cuts them off from the world they knew, confining them to a hospital room. That's where our role comes in—to make their world colorful and vibrant again," said Simona Karaivanova, social worker and co-chair of the "Zlato" Foundation.

"You will greatly contribute to their positive mood, even in such an unusual and difficult situation for them. Psychological care is very important for our patients, and they are always happy to receive such gestures," emphasized Associate Professor Boryana Avramova, head of the Pediatric Hematology and Oncology Clinic at Tsaritsa Ioanna University Hospital - ISUL.

Before we left, in a gesture of gratitude, they reminded us that kindness begets kindness. In addition to smiles, they also gave us something else:

"I am holding the gold ribbon, the symbol of children with cancer. It’s a symbol of strength for them. The symbolism is that gold can withstand fire, and the message is that just as gold passes through fire and remains whole, so too may they overcome their illness," said Simeon Ivanov, host of BNT's morning show "The Day Begins."

