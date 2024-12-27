НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag ENG

Bulgarian Orthodox Church celebrates the day of Saint Stephen

стефановден
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
16:15, 27.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

On the third day after Christmas, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church commemorates the memory of Saint Stephen, the first martyr and archdeacon—the first Christian to suffer martyrdom in the name of Christ.

This is the last feast of the year, marking the end of the Christmas cycle. The name 'Stephen' comes from ancient Greek and means 'crown' or 'wreath'. On this day, people named Stefan, Stefana, Stoyan, Stoyana, Ventsislav, and Vladislava celebrate their name day.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge
More from: EN
Some of the most beautiful festive light displays from around the world (PHOTOS)
Some of the most beautiful festive light displays from around the world (PHOTOS)
The air ambulance transported a young woman in coma from Blagoevgrad to Sofia
The air ambulance transported a young woman in coma from Blagoevgrad to Sofia
Sofia welcomes the New Year with a light show, no fireworks
Sofia welcomes the New Year with a light show, no fireworks
Winter conditions caused power cuts in dozens of settlements in Bulgaria
Winter conditions caused power cuts in dozens of settlements in Bulgaria
Merry Christmas!
Merry Christmas!
Energy Minister confirms interest from Hungarian company to buy Lukoil Neftochim
Energy Minister confirms interest from Hungarian company to buy Lukoil Neftochim
Топ 24
Най-четени
В снежен капан: Силен вятър, обилен сняг и десетки населени места останаха без ток
В снежен капан: Силен вятър, обилен сняг и десетки населени места...
Силен вятър и големи вълни заляха плажа в Бургас и Ахтопол (СНИМКИ)
Силен вятър и големи вълни заляха плажа в Бургас и Ахтопол (СНИМКИ)
Мъж загина при взрив на газова бутилка в автомобила му в Перник
Мъж загина при взрив на газова бутилка в автомобила му в Перник
Премиерът Димитър Главчев провери лично снежната обстановка на Витоша
Премиерът Димитър Главчев провери лично снежната обстановка на Витоша
В Деня на бащата: Протест срещу родителското отчуждение и за споделеното родителство
В Деня на бащата: Протест срещу родителското отчуждение и за...
Разследването на авиокатастрофата в Казахстан: Руските власти настояват да не се бърза със заключенията
Разследването на авиокатастрофата в Казахстан: Руските власти...
София посреща Новата година със светлинно шоу, а не с фойерверки
София посреща Новата година със светлинно шоу, а не с фойерверки
Добрият пример: 8-годишен коледар дари всичките си пари на болницата в Бургас
Добрият пример: 8-годишен коледар дари всичките си пари на...
БНТ 3 представя "Гостите на Банско филм фест"
БНТ 3 представя "Гостите на Банско филм фест"
Реал Мадрид ще смени името на своя стадион
Реал Мадрид ще смени името на своя стадион
Чжъндун Фан и Мън Чън се отказват от световната класация по тенис на маса
Чжъндун Фан и Мън Чън се отказват от световната класация по тенис на маса