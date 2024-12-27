Bulgarian Orthodox Church celebrates the day of Saint Stephen

On the third day after Christmas, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church commemorates the memory of Saint Stephen, the first martyr and archdeacon—the first Christian to suffer martyrdom in the name of Christ.

This is the last feast of the year, marking the end of the Christmas cycle. The name 'Stephen' comes from ancient Greek and means 'crown' or 'wreath'. On this day, people named Stefan, Stefana, Stoyan, Stoyana, Ventsislav, and Vladislava celebrate their name day.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News