Borislav Tsekov: Donald Trump's vision is exceptionally ambitious

Official and unofficial guests from around the world attended the inauguration ceremonies for Donald Trump's second term in office.

Public figure and author of the book "The Trump Doctrine" Borislav Tsekov was also among those invited to the ceremony.

"The atmosphere is naturally elevated, and Donald Trump's vision is exceptionally ambitious. There is a palpable sense that significant change is on the horizon in the U.S. This feeling is shared not only among the general public but also among key figures in American society and the business world. The overall direction is focused on bringing peace to the world, restoring democracy in its full sense, eliminating censorship, reestablishing freedom of speech, and reducing government intervention and taxes to boost the economy," Tsekov explained.

