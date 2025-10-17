Borissov Did Not Request My Resignation, Says Minister of Interior Daniel Mitov

Minister of interior, Daniel Mitov, told the media on October 17 that GERB leader Boyko Borissov did not ask for his resignation and that the issue “is not on the agenda.” Mitov made the comment following a meeting at GERB headquarters, attended by members of the Executive Committee, the Prime Minister, ministers, regional coordinators, and MPs.

The head of the Pazardzhik Police Department has been dismissed, Mitov confirmed.

“Following the elections 9for muniipal councilors) in Pazardzhik, this change was necessary, and an internal inspection had to be launched — which we have done,” he explained.

Mitov declined to comment on whether there would be any ministerial changes in the current cabinet.

***

The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) won the municipal council elections in Pazardzhik on Sunday, October 12, securing 17.13% of the vote, according to the results announced by the Municipal Electoral Commission. GERB was in sixth place.

The police in Pazardzhik received a total of 34 alerts for election violation, with 12 of them related to a case in the village of Ognyanovo, Pazardzhik district, and 16 concerning suspected vote buying in the disctrict city and several villages in the municipality - Saraya, Bratanitsa, Mokrishte, Malo Konare, Dragor, and Glavinitsa. Eight of the alerts were for election violations and ten were for illegal campaigning.

