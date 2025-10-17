БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Шефът на полицията в Пазарджик е отстранен
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Премиерът Желязков: Не е време за избори
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
Без кворум: Ден трети
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Chief of Police in Pazardzhik Dismissed; Investigation Launched

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
EN
Запази
напрежение пазарджишкото село огняново съмнение купуване гласове снимки

The head of the Regional Police Directorate in the city of Pazardzhik, Daniel Barakov, has been dismissed, and an internal investigation has been launched.

During a meeting of GERB’s Executive Committee, party leader Boyko Borissov stated that he had considered requesting the resignation of Interior Minister Daniel Mitov over the situation surrounding the local elections in Pazardzhik. However, it later became clear that the regional police chief had already resigned.

“He saved his skin,” Borissov remarked to Mitov.

***

The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) won the municipal council elections in Pazardzhik on Sunday, October 12, securing 17.13% of the vote, according to the results announced by the Municipal Electoral Commission.

The police in Pazardzhik received a total of 34 alerts for election violation, with 12 of them related to a case in the village of Ognyanovo, Pazardzhik district, and 16 concerning suspected vote buying in the disctrict city and several villages in the municipality - Saraya, Bratanitsa, Mokrishte, Malo Konare, Dragor, and Glavinitsa. Eight of the alerts were for election violations and ten were for illegal campaigning.

“Yes, Bulgaria” Reports Alleged Vote-Buying in Pazardzhik to Interior Ministry, Prosecutor’s Office, and Anti-Corruption Commission

