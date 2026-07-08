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Born in an Ambulance: Driver and Medical Assistant Save Baby During Emergency Birth En Route to Hospital in Ruse

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Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
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роден линейка шофьор лекарски асистент спасиха бебе рисково раждане път болницата русе

An ambulance driver and a medical assistant from the Emergency Medical Service saved a baby during a high-risk birth on the way to hospital in Ruse. Baby Venelin was born with the umbilical cord wrapped around his neck, but thanks to the professionalism and composure of the ambulance crew, he was stabilised inside the vehicle.

Dzhelil Eyubov responded to a call involving a 24-year-old woman in labour at an address in one of Ruse's outlying districts. It soon became clear during the journey that the baby would not wait until they reached hospital.

Dzhelil Eyubov, medical assistant:

“I told my colleague to drive as quickly as possible and switch on the sirens. At the same time, I monitored the mother's vital signs, reassured her and encouraged her to breathe deeply. Labour had already begun, and we managed to deliver the baby's head.”

Instead of being born in a maternity ward with a team of obstetricians and midwives, Venelin entered the world inside the confined space of the ambulance, accompanied by the sound of its sirens. However, the umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck, placing his life in immediate danger. Without hesitation or panic, ambulance driver Boyan Spasov took swift action.

Boyan Spasov, ambulance driver:

“I turned him onto his side to help him breathe and unwound the umbilical cord. He cried, everything is fine, he'll be alright.”

Asked whether a doctor should have been present in the ambulance, Spasov replied:

“There is only one doctor, and they were attending another call. That's why we are trained to act in critical situations. A doctor cannot attend every emergency. We have only seven or eight doctors, when the required staffing level is 15 — we're operating with roughly half the number needed.”

Spasov has since begun retraining as a medical assistant and, at the age of 53, is now in his second year of study.

“I certainly don't feel like a hero. This is our everyday work. The greatest reward is knowing you've helped bring a new life into the world. Venelin is alive and well, weighing 3.1 kilograms. I hope we can continue our mission of helping people.”

During his 30-year career, Spasov has assisted four other women in giving birth.

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